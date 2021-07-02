Chichester athlete Andy is a master of the throws

Andy Hall

Chichester’s athletes have been enjoying more success.

The British Masters Throws Pentathlon resumed last Saturday over two locations.

Southern athletes travelled to Oxford – and Chichester’s Andy Hall was involved in one of the closest battles seen in the history of the competition.

After scoring heavily with his specialist event, the hammer, and a good shot put, Hall was pegged back by rivals in discus and javelin to leave him second overall in his final year in the 55-59 age group.

David Bauer of Harlow AC, was ahead by 246 points with Hall’s strongest event, the 25lb weight throw, to come. A superb personal best of 15.44m looked enough to snatch gold but Bauer took the title by a mere 26 points.

Hall has cemented his place among the top over-50 throwers in the UK.

There will be a very restricted entry for this year’s English Schools track and field championships to be held in Manchester from July 8 to 10.

This harder entry standard makes the selection of two Chichester Runners & AC athletes all the more praiseworthy.

Maya Solly from Bishop Luffa is ranked fourth in the UK for athletes in the senior discus with her 38.93m PB putting her in contention for a medal.

In the past year Solly has improved her best by six metres and is hoping to join the select band of 40m throwers for her under-20 age group.

While living in West Sussex, Josh Dunne attends the Bohunt School in Hampshire so will be wearing the Hampshire vest in Manchester.

He has made massive strides this season with a best of 2.04.52 for the 800m two-lap race. He is 12th in the junior boys’ age group.

Elder brother Liam achieved the same feat a few years ago when an under-15.

Meanwhile one of Chichester’s talented under-20s has been making the best of his time at Loughborough University.