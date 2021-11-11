Chichester 10k is OFF - but will it return?

The first three home in the 2020 Chi Priory 10k / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory are unable to go ahead with the event, which many athletes expected to return to Goodwood and the surrounding roads on the first Sunday of February after a blank 2021 because of Covid.

A number of factors have come together to force the decision, but organisers stress there is nothing to stop another group staging a similar event.

And they hope they can return with a new organising partner in 2023.

The 2020 race under way at Goodwood / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

The Rotary Club need more help with the event now their committee and volunteers are getting older. And there are worries that reduced numbers in big races across the country as events gradually return to normal after lockdowns could lead to a smaller entry and a big financial loss.

A statement said: “The organisers of the Chichester Priory 10k are sorry to announce the race will not be staged in February 2022 under the banner of the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory.

“The organisers are most grateful to all those who have run in the event over the years, from the large body of volunteers who have given their services freely, to the numerous public and statutory authorities for their advice and assistance, the significant contribution from our sponsors, and the people of Chichester who have supported the event in so many different ways.

“It is possible an alternative 10k event may be staged under new management in 2022 or indeed the current management team may return with a new partner in 2023.

“However, currently we have to live with the memories of the race being a top-quality event which has given many people a huge amount of pleasure and has been a credit to the city of Chichester.”

The 30-year-old event was based in the city until 2016, then moved to a new HQ at the Goodwood motor circuit. Numerous international athletes, have been attracted to the race along with the best runners from West Sussex and across the south.