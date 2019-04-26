Call security! Golfers are clowning around at Bognor

Bognor Golf Club held their annual meeting, attended by well over 100 people - and it was followed a colourful occasion the next day as the new men's captain was welcomed.

Board chairman Stanley Riseborough presided over the meeting and special mention was made of the excellent news that over the past few years the club have increased membership by 100-plus.

Seam Maginnis is welcomed as captain

The club continue to have substantial financial improvement. Outgoing 2018 club captain Rob Holland gave his yearly report, and mentioned the club winning the prestigious Norfolk Trophy held at Littlehampton in September. But pride of place went to the club being given the honour of staging the 2018 Sussex Amateur Cup.

All players and all county officials went out of their way to congratulate Bognor GC on presenting a glorious course and thanked members who supported the event as marshalls, ball spotters or logistical helpers.

Holland also paid tribute to the tremendous work done on the course over the year by the head greenkeeper and his staff, and thanked the bar and kitchen staff in meeting the huge demand with smiling faces. He welcomed 2019 captain Sean Maginnis and wished him well for the forthcoming year.

Maginnis said it was a true honour for him to become captain and was looking forward to ensuring 2019 was remembered as a fun year. He introduced as his vice captain for the year Andrew Field.

The meeting finished with the club manager giving a talk about the history of the club, which was 125 years old in 2017.

The captain’s drive-in took place the following morning. Maginnis was at the club at 7.30am to meet and gree 160 members who all had a hearty breakfast, prior to witnessing the traditional drive in.

Maginnis owns a security company was paraded onto the first tee, dressed like Billy the Clown, with chains and handcuffs attached, straddled between two security men.

Maginnis was presented with his captain’s jumper by vice captain Field. He hit his drive 163 yards and collected some cash for his charity.

A fourball better ball Stableford followed the drive-in ceremony with a magnificent 144 entrants. Following the golf all players were treated to a super lunch prior to the presentation of prizes.

Results: Nearest the pin winners were –Rob Holland, Jack Bingham, Gill Twyford and Simon Watts. Ladies Second - Karen Harding & Jackie Flower - 40 points; Ladies Winners - Sophie James & Bridget Samuels - 41 points; Men’s Fourth - Jake Vines & Jeff Clark - 42 points - c/b; Men’s Third - Mick Garrigan & Chris Goy - 43 points; Men’s Second - John Riseborough & Richard Riseborough - 43 points - c/b; Men’s Winners - Stanley Riseborough & Rob Kissell - 44 points.

Maginnis thanked all for a great start to his year. Congratulations went to all the prizewinners on the day and everyone that made the event so much fun; – on the same day Tiger Woods won the Masters.

He said he was looking forward to the season ahead, with many great events to support.

GOODWOOD

The golfing season swung back into action at Goodwood with its much-anticipated open day.

Catering for all levels, from youngsters who have never held a club to more experienced players keen to see what the Academy has to offer, the well-attended event had more than 100 people enjoying an action-packed itinerary.

Throughout the day, Goodwood’s friendly team of PGA professionals provided taster sessions for juniors of all abilities. During these sessions, the activities mirrored those provided at the junior golf camps which run throughout the school holidays, such as Fruit Smash and Footgolf, as well as introducing the basics of the game.

Group ‘get into golf’ sessions for adults offered the opportunity to try something new while individual lessons were taken up by those who were looking to refine their game with expert tuition.

On the range, attendees tried their hand at the ‘nearest the flag’ competition, keen to net their share of the wonderful prizes on offer, while little ones enjoyed having their faces painted.

Chris McDonnell, Golf At Goodwood academy manager and 2017 PGA Cup winner, said: “It was a resounding success on every level, it’s always great to see new faces – young and old – coming down to have a go. We have become increasingly well-known for being a welcoming club and driving participation, so it was great for everyone to come and experience.

“We have a number of initiatives throughout the coming months which will allow people to realise golf is really easy to get involved with.”

The Sussex venue is set to host several engaging and enjoyable courses, from the May junior camps and the Get into Golf five-week courses for £50, through to the Level Up junior coaching programme, which offers after-school coaching for juniors of all levels.

CHICHESTER

Chichester veterans’ busy club match campaign continued against Brighton & Hove GC, who always provide a stern test.

At the halfway stage of the match Chichester had not recorded a single win, with just one halved game. But that proved to be vital as Chichester came back strongly to sweep to a 3.5-2.5 win on the Cathedral course.

Next to travel to Chichester were Portsmouth Golf Club. Like Brighton and Hove their home patch is a downland course and they struggled to compete with the lakes, ponds and rife prevalent on many of the holes. Chichester ran out comfortable winners 5.5-0.5.

Results - v Brighton and Hove: George Bell & Peter Green lost 1 down; Bill Martin & Chris Page halved; Roy Chandler & Robert Stainsby lost 5&3; Richard Holden & Bruce Santer won 3&1; Paul Compton & Jim Robertson won 4&2; Brian Burn & Lawrie Pirie won 4&2. v Portsmouth: George Bell & David Guest halved; Bev Shrives-Wrist & Micky Mould won 5&4; Andrew Grant & Don Phillips won 2&1; Nigel Wood & Dieter Matthey won 3&2; Roy Chandler & Martin Powell-Jones won 4&3; Lawrie Pirie & John Discombe won 4&2.