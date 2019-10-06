Brilliant Baker tells of delight at EIGHTH straight Chichester Half Marathon win

It was no surprise - but it was still an achievement to be admired.
Few expected anyone other than Chichester Runners and AC star James Baker to win the city's 2019 half marathon - and he obliged, crossing the line in 1hr 15min 28sec - a good few minutes ahead of his closest rivals.
Afterwards he said conditions were the joint worst he had known in the race - it was blustery on higher ground and slippery in places after heavy overnight rain.
But he said he was delighted to win - admitting that he did feel the pressure to triumph having won the race every time since its 2012 revival - and now wanted to go and make it ten wins in a row next year and in 2021.
