Bognor's popular big race back with a bang next May

The first three home in the Bognor Prom 10k last time out - in 2019 / Picture: Liz Pearce

The popular Bognor Prom 10k will be back with a bang next year.

Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners will join forces with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham for the 26th Bognor Prom 10k – and planning is well under way.

Because of Covid and its lockdowns, the race wasn’t staged last year or this. But it will return on Sunday, May 22.

The course will remain the same, which is great news for athletes as it offers a great chance of personal best 10k times. In 2019 the race had a record 1,867 finishers.

The route sets off from Silverston Avenue next to West Park, Aldwick, and runners travel along the seafront through Felpham village to the end of Limmer Lane before heading back along the promenade to finish back in Silverston Avenue.

The race headquarters, race village and main car park will be located in West Park as it has been in previous years.

Organisers already have 839 deferred runners from the cancellation of the race in 2020. This means when online entries open – hopefully in early December – there will be limited spaces available for what is always a popular race.

The junior fun run also returns on the new 1,500m course, which was introduced in 2019.

This gives children aged four to 15 the chance to set off and return across the main start/finish line in Silverston Avenue. The race has become even more popular since the introduction of junior parkrun.

The Prom 10k will keep its tradition of having a main charity partner and for 2022, Frame of Mind CIC, based in Shripney Park, will be the main focus of attention. The charity are looking for a number of runners to represent them in the race.

The race committee are committed to reducing any type of waste generated by the event so this year, entry to the junior fun run will move online – like the main event – and all race instructions and literature for both will only be able to be downloaded via the Bognor 10k website. This reduces the cost of staging the event and means organisers can maximise the amount given to charity.