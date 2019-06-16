Bognor trampoline team shine at UK league competition

Top trampolining clubs from across the UK headed for Burgess Hill for the first league competition of 2019.

The Regis School-based Dragonflyers took six performers to the two-day event. Participating at the top national level, L1, Sofija Kalnicenko and Izzy Hauxwell excelled in the 15-16 yrs category.

Kalnicenko’s stream of multiple double somersaults, performed with accuracy and breathtaking elevation, gained her an incredible silver medal with a score of 89.8 over two routines, while Hauxwell’s PB of 84.33 gained her 14th position.

Kalnicenko later jumped at super league level for the first time against the superior female trampolinists including seniors, where her phenomenal PB score of 93.570 over two routines placed her second place going into the final jump-off for medals. There, a bronze medal was earned.

Dragonflyers show talent in national qualifiers

This massive score went on to put her seventh over the whole day’s male and female events and earn a spot in the Milano Cup, a face-off knockout competition for the day’s top eight. One of only two females to qualify, Kalnicenko stood up to the senior men producing form scores in the nines and making it all the way to the last four.

Rosie Budge, inspired by her amazing English qualifiers performance, displayed a 6.5 tariff with precision, elegance and height, taking silver in the league two 13-14 yrs group with a two routine PB of 84.470.

Libby Morton narrowly missed the jump-off for medals finishing ninth in league two 15-16 yrs with 80.795. Lucy Hijmans, back from time out, finished a credible 14th. The girls finished tenth in the open synchro category.

Zoe Maskell, participating for the first time at a national event, finished 29th out of 69 participants in the league three 13-14yrs.

The club’s success is the result of tremendous dedication by the trampolinists and the hard work and support of volunteers and coaches.