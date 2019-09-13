Bognor rugby youngsters warming up well - and first XV off to winning start

Bognor’s rugby academy team made their last preparations before the start of their league campaign at home to a strong Gosport and Fareham squad.

Both squads had 30-plus players so four quarters of 20 minutes were played, allowing all players good game time.

The first quarter began badly as a well executed try from the talented opposition centre gave Gosport an early lead.

Bognor worked their way into the game but their pacy backs were stifled. Weller cut an excellent line to get over the gain line. Half-backs Spurle and Wood moved the ball wide and No8 Smith crashed over to tie things up.

Both sides changed full personnel for the second quarter which ended up scoreless but showed much promise.

The final quarters had Bognor beginning to dominate possession and territory. Teasdale hit his targets in the lineout and Robinson began to find room out wide.

Smart play from Barker and Masaki led to Smith charging over for his second try, concerted by Hickman. Decarteret collected a clearance kick after Billingham had been held up and danced round the opposition to score before converting his own try.

This week, league action begins. Bognor Greens travel to Ellingham and Ringwood while the Purples visit Eastleigh.

Bognor: Giles, Piotr, Weller, Teasdale, Towler S, Thompson, Norrell, Henson O, Henson H, Thomas, Smith B, Masaki, Barker, Southern, Wright S, Towler J, Spurle, Chitty, Page, Wood, Haplik, Henton, Robinson C, Robinson J, Wright A, Billingham, Hickman, Decarteret, Smith H.

Bognor 27 Fordingbridge 18

Hampsghire premier

Bognor got off to a great start in the new Hampshire premier season, beating Fordingbridge 27-18.

They take on Havant seconds this Saturday.

Bognor: Webb, Bailey, James, Bidwell, Stevens, Castleton, Balchin, Burgess, Toone, Riggall, Burnett, Archer, Newcombe, Cullen, Hay, Robinson, Parsons, Edwards.