Bognor rugby colts take first step on Twickenham road

Bognor began their route to the RFU national colts final at Twickenham with a comprehensive 61-7 win over high-flying Trojans at a sunny Hampshire Avenue.

Near-perfect conditions helped Bognor start in positive fashion. Matthew Norrell and skipper Harrison Southern smashed over the gain line, fly-half Ben Woolnough released Lewis Decarteret and the speedster scored the opening try.

Work at training on kick-offs paid dividends as Bradley Smith gathered the restart and carried strongly. Great hands from Edward Gilbert-Jones put fellow centre Tyrone Masaki into space. He left the Trojans cover for dead as he skated home to score. Decarteret converted from the touchline.

Scrum-half Alfie Spurle took a quick tap penalty on halfway and sped round the outside to score. German under-18 international Finn Glass came into the game with his rampaging runs. Smart play from Owen Henton gave Decarteret space to race over. Gus Haplik was next on the scoresheet after a pass from Masaki.

Trojans hit back with a great try. But strong running from James Billingham gave Deacrteret room to touch down for his hat-trick, making it 40-7 at the break.

Bognor made a raft of changes. Ethan Teasdale continually found Owen Thomas. The Henson twins fizzed around the pitch and the Charlies, Weller and Jays, linked well to give Bradley Smith the platform to crash over.

Jack Hickman and Ollie Page combined to allow Spurle to scamper under the posts for a try. Decarteret ended proceedings after a majestic run from Foote. Decarteret converted for a personal haul of 36 points.

Bognor Greens: Glass, Teasdale, Weller, Norrell, N Thompson, H Henson, O Henson, Southern, Foote, Thomas, Smith, Jays, Spurle, Woolnough, Gilbert-Jones, Masaki, Hickman, Haplik, Page, Decarteret, Henton, Billingham.