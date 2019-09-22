Bognor rugby colts score 27 without reply in league warm-up

Bognor Colts Academy Greens began their league campaign with a 27-0 win at Ellingham and Ringwood in roasting conditions.

The hosts were immediately on the attack but big hits around the ruck from second rows Matthew Norrell and Nathan Thompson knocked them back.

Jack Trenham, Ethan Teasdale and Charlie Weller, provided a solid platform in the scrum and fly half Benjamin Woolnough found Jack Hickman who chipped through, collected his kick and dived over for a great try.

Captain Harrison Southern ran hard and broke the first tackle, scrum half Alfie Spurle ran blind and linked with Woolnough, who fed Lewis Decarteret, who used his pace to score in the corner.

Ben Barker bustled with aggression and Oscar Henson brought energy to the forwards. Spurle found Cellan Robinson, cutting a fine line off his wing to crash over. HT 0-15

Bognor started the second half with Owen Thomas, having a fine game, sinbinned for a high tackle.

From a turnover, the impressive Bradley Smith broke through from deep in the Bognor half. He was tackled, but Decarteret was on hand to take the pass and run in from halfway.

Great defence from Gus Haplik and Ollie Page stopped a try. Owen Henton made a break and fed Tyrone Masaki who flew through a gap and sidestepped the full-back to score. Spurle converted.

Squad: Trenham, Teasdale, Weller, Norrell, Thompson, Masaki, Southern (capt), Smith, Spurle, Woolnough, Henton, Hickman, Haplik, Robinson, Decarteret, Barker, Thomas, Henson, Page.