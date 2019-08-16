Bognor cricketers benefit from a nice Covers drive

The Bognor branch of Covers Timber and Builders Merchants will be continuing its sponsorship of Bognor Cricket Club.

The club run three Saturday sides who play in the Sussex Cricket League, a Sunday team, a T20 team and a Midweek XI as well as junior teams for under-tens to under-19s.

In 2018 the ladies team enjoyed a successful first full season of matches by winning their regional T20 league and being runners-up in their 35-over league.

Andrew Lee, vice-chairman at Bognor CC, said: “We would not be able to function without the valuable contribution of local businesses, so a big thank you to Covers for its generous sponsorship.”

Paul Allwright, Bognor depot manager at Covers, added: “As a community focused business, we’re delighted to be sponsoring Bognor Regis Cricket Club for another season. We wish all their teams the very best of luck and look forward to hearing about their results.”

Lavant v Lynchmere

Lynchmere asked Lavant to bat on a blustery day and a damp pitch.

Tom Cole and Robin Burford added 69 for the second wicket but 69-1 quickly became 70-6 as Lavant’s middle order imploded. Dave Burford and Jim Blanch steadied the slide and added 40 with Mark Sullivan adding a valuable 23 and Lavant declared at 153-8. Simon Cain took 3-36, ably supported by Darrel Easton and Rupert Easton.

The total was never going to be enough and Lynchmere openers Ayres and Tom Cain both scored half centuries, Ayres carrying his bat for 79.

Rupert Easton was brilliantly caught by debutant Michael Ward with a diving catch but Lynchmere cantered home and won by eight wickets . Tom Cole took 2-39.

Rudgwick v Kirdford

Kirdford travelled to Rudgwick on what turned out to be a sunny day. Kirdford won the toss and elected to bowl. After an early wicket, Rudgwick began to dominate, making 187-5 off of their 40 overs, with J Gabriel making a brilliant 99 not out.

Kirdford had a very slow start with ten runs off of the first ten overs. Ed Bayne (67) entered the fray and hit some glorious sixes and the rate started to pick up quickly with help from Simon Johnston (24) and Gus Fletcher (21). Kirdford looked in control with 16 needed off five overs, but then the wickets began to fall quickly.

Veteran Tony Nicholls ended up hitting one run off the last ball to tie the game, with only one wicket left. It was a great afternoon and showed village cricket off at its best.

John Spicer Invitation XI v Goodwood

James Mayne assembled a squad of young Chichester cricketing talent to make up the John Spicer Invitation XI, captained by Ben Caldera.

Goodwood won the toss and batted. The Bennisons opened and Graeme went early but Matt carried his bat with a wonderful 120 not out which included a towering six.

Kevin Rich played some glorious strokes during his knock of 32. John Heyworth scored 30, John Clifton 10 but bowler Owen Spicer took 2-28.

In the JS XI reply Oscar Pitman opened the bowling against Caldera and Gregory, with Peter Lamb bowling at the other end – and the scoring rate was quick.

Mike Smith kept things tight and took the crucial wickets of Caldera following a sharp stumping from Tim Odell, Gregory and Edwards (to a great catch at slip from Matt Beard). Smith took 3-24 while Steve Dudman and Graeme Bennison kept things tight.

Wergen (80) had played himself in and supported by Philippo (16) Naik (20no) he had moved the JS XI into a commanding position. Despite a flurry of wickets, the Spicer XI got the required runs in the 34th over.