Bognor athletes join Sir Mo on Chicago start line

Bognor Tone Zone runners have been competing across the globe.

In the Chicago Marathon, along with Sir Mo Farah, were Duncan Stephenson-Gill and Mark Green. With a very early start of 5am the pair made their way to the start line.

Paula and John in Krakow

After months and months of training Stephenson-Gill ran a strong race in the wind and cold to finish in 3:21:12 ticking off another one of the world major marathons.

Green showed no signs of fatigue after running the Berlin Marathon two weeks earlier and finished in another PB time of 3:28:06, taking two minutes off from his time in Germany.

It was warmer in sunny Palma where Ian Bayley, Neil Pacey, Andy Miles, Mark Williamson and Chris Gallagher were treated to weather in the high 20s.

Bayley, Pacey and Miles all ran in the half marathon. Bayley crossed the line first for the club in 1:56 with Pacey in 1:59. Miles pushed on to finish in 2:07.

Narthalie in Guildford

Taking part in the marathon were Mark Williamson and Chris Gallagher. Williamson finished in 3:54:03 with Gallagher in 4:03:20, both very impressive times in the heat and hills.

John Russell and Paula Russell were in Krakow for a half marathon. Running together the Russells finished in 2.22.

Closer to home in rainy Guildford was Nathalie Reynolds representing the club at the Guildford 10k. Reynolds finished in 53:05.