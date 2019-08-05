Another Glorious week for top trainer Johnston ... ITV delighted with viewer numbers

Mark Johnston proved that 13 is only unlucky for some by taking the Leading Trainer Award at Glorious Goodwood for the 13th time. His first title was in 1998 and he has won the title for the last four years.

Johnston took the award with six winners, five seconds and three thirds, two winners clear of his rivals John Gosden and Charlie Hills, who both finished the meeting on four winners.

Johnston reflected: "I don't really know why it has become what it has it has just snowballed over the years. We have always done well at Goodwood in general, but any meeting like this with good prize money, good races, we have come to do well and over the years we have done more and more.

"It is hard to say what my favourite winner was this week, but I suppose King's Advice was so exciting today and the one freshest in my memory.

"His win was great, and incredible for a horse to win that many races and handicaps and climb so far. How could you not be excited by him? It is quite amazing, I can't believe it myself, when you look at the whole story behind the horse.

"He came to us on route to the sales, so to win eight races in a season is incredible for any horse. He has been no trouble, I don't know why he was considered to be so much trouble before, but he has been a revelation for us.

"This week is hard work, it is good when the last race is over, there is a bit of a sigh of relief, it is a bit relentless, but of course it is good fun - this is what it is all about!"

* ITV Racing viewing figures for ‘Glorious Goodwood’ in 2019 were very strong with an average of 573,000 in 2019 compared to 523,000 in 2018 and 513,000 in 2017. This is a 9.5% increase from 2018 and 11.5% from 2017.

Peak in 2019 was approx. 755,000*, up 9% from 689,000 in 2018 and 7% from 705,000 in 2017.

The average share at 9.8% also increased from an average of 9.1% in 2018 (up 7.6%) and from 7.6% in 2017 (up 28%).