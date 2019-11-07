All you need to know for Friday's racing at Fontwell Park

Make sure you wrap up warm and get down for a competitive card, the highlight of which is the 2.35pm, a Class Three Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 3 furlongs. Keep an eye out for Bonza Girl, who has won twice at the Sussex course before.

Race by race guide

Going: Soft

1.25: 3m2f Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: Definately Vinnie (5/2), Jimmy (4/1), Robin De Broome (9/2), Pond Road (11/2), Three In One (7/1), Velvet Cognac (10/1), Ballinamona Flyer (16/1), Gonnabegood (20/1), Over The Arch (50/1)

Tip: Jimmy (4/1) - jockey Tom Cannon won this race last year

2.00: 2m5½f EBF mares' Beginners' Chase (Class 4)

BETTING FORECAST: Yeats Baby (5/4), Midnight Tune (5/2), No No Juliet (6/1), Remember Me Well (8/1), Truckers Cailin (11/1), Sensulano (20/1)

Tip: Midnight Tune (5/2) - jockey Aidan Coleman won this race last year

2.35: 2m3f Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (Class 3) BETTING FORECAST Paseo (9/2), Now Look At Me (9/2), Mason Jar (9/2), Ramore Will (6/1), Twenty Twenty (13/2), Mazalto (7/1), Mister Murchan (12/1), Shaw's Cross (12/1), Bonza Girl (12/1)

Tip: Now Look At Me (9/2)3.05: 2m1½f Riverside Brewery And Tangmere Tower mares' Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)BETTING FORECAST: Mystic Dreamer (15/8), Tara Niece (13/2), Glasha's Peak (13/2), Giving Back (13/2), Fantasia Storm (13/2), Early Morning Rain (13/2), Deja Vue (13/2)

Tip: Mystic Dreamer (15/8)

3.40: 3m2f Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase (Class 5)BETTING FORECAST: Love The Leader (7/2), Dont Be Robin (4/1), Grayhawk (11/2), Kiwi Myth (13/2), Timcoda (13/2), Cap Horner (13/2), Tactical Manoeuvre (8/1), Mauna Kea (14/1)Tip: Love The Leader (7/2) - trainer Johnny Farrelly won this race last year4.20: 2m1½f Compare Bookmaker Sites At Bonuscodebets.Co.Uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: Morning Spirit (11/4), Threeunderthrufive (3/1), Look Alive (3/1), Mr Tg (15/2), Kid Commando (15/2), Sound Wall (10/1), Sei Bella (33/1), Langafel Bee (33/1), Castlegrace Rose (33/1), Ethandexter (33/1)

Tip: Threeunderthrufive (3/1)

Most profitable trainers at Fontwell this season

Zoe Davison: +£45.62

Neil Mulholland: +£30.97

Anthony Honeyball: +£30.93

Paul Nicholls: +£14.53

Fiona Shaw: +£10.20

Most profitable jockeys at Fontwell this season

Jamie Moore: +£31.75

Michael Legg: +£22.88

Aidan Coleman: +£18.80