Adults and juniors all set for Chichester's big triathlon weekend

There’s still time for budding athletes to get involved in one of Chichester’s biggest sporting events.

People in the area are being urged not to miss their chance to take part in the 2019 Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series this weekend.

Last year, more than 900 participants aged eight to 85 turned out to compete in a variety of races across the two days, and this year event hosts Everyone Active are hoping for even bigger numbers.

Now in its 13th year, the Chichester Triathlon has evolved from a single race into a weekend-long festival of activity. Young people aged eight to 16 can take part in an aquathlon or triathlon on the Saturday, before adults get their turn to compete on the Sunday.

Those over the age of 16 can get involved in a sprint distance triathlon, comprising a 400m pool swim, 33km bike ride and a 5km run. Alternatively they can opt to take part in an Olympic-distance race featuring a 600m pool swim, a 42km bike ride, and a 10km run. Both races can be entered as part of a team or individually.

Competitors can also take part in an aquabike race, consisting of a 400m swim and 33km bike ride, or an aquathlon, which will see competitors swim the same distance but followed by a 5km run. Brand new this year is a duathlon race, which involves a 5k run, followed by a 33k bike ride, then another 5k run.

Ben Polhill, sports development manager at Everyone Active, said: “The Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon is a fantastic way for participants of all abilities to get active. I’d encourage everyone, whether they’re experienced triathletes or first-time competitors, to give come along and give it a go.

“It’s always a really fun day that’s full of community spirit. Even if you’re not competing it’s a great event to be part of by cheering the participants on.”

To sign up, contact chichestertriathlon@everyoneactve.com or visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon