The track's season finale last Sunday drew a large crowd who were treated to some absorbing racing. But that's it now for Goodwood fans, who will next see action on the South Downs next spring. Enjoy a wide selection pf photos from the last hurrah for 2021 - taken by Malcolm Wells - on this page and the ones linked. Here's our article with clerk of the course Ed Arkell reflecting on the season and here is a look back to Ladies' Day and another picture gallery.