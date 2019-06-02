2000 is magic number at Chichester ... but it's 800 at Itchenor

The forecast was far from ideal for the 2000 open at CYC, giving the race officers something of a challenge to set the first course.

Race one started with all 14 boats clearing the line. The wind stayed very light, so only two laps were possible. The first three placings were consistent throughout the race, won by Jasper Barnum and Serena De Nahlik of Snettisham SC.

Race two posed even more of a headache with the wind shifting constantly, as forecast, in the run-up to the start sequence, and dying to practically nothing after the start. It was shortened to one lap and Simon Horsefield and Katie Burrage of Army SA took first place by a considerable margin.

After a delay to wait for the wind to fill and shift, race three made it all worthwhile.

With the wind increasing there was a competitive race between the 11 boats that had waited. It was won by Horsfield. Barnum and De Nahlik were second, Rob and Sarah Burridge third.

Overall positions: 1 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge (Army SA); 2 Jasper Barnham & Serena De Nahlik (Snettisham Beach SC); 3 Rob Burridge & Sarah Burridge (Weir Wood SC).

ITCHENOR

Itchenor Sailing Club have introduced a new initiative enabling couples and teams to hire an RS800 for as little as £40 per day. This new scheme gives sailors an opportunity to experience the RS800 – an ideal skiff for those graduating from youth racing or stepping up from a slower class of boat.

Historically there has only been the choice of an expensive development class such as International 14s or the Olympic class 49ers, both of which are very challenging and demand a high level of fitness, whereas the RS800 has a more forgiving nature without loss of speed or exhilaration. This is down to the careful design of the hull and rig.

Phil Morrison designed the RS800 in the late 1990s, and at 16ft long and only 62 kilos in weight it quickly proved a success with all sexes, ages and abilities. The boat has a weight equalisation system featuring racks that both the crew and helm trapeze from, and there is a buoyant second-hand market, where these boats can be purchased from as little at £2,000.

There are six RS800s at Itchenor Sailing Club, three at Thorney Island and five at Hayling Island so the class is well supported.

Included in the hire fee at Itchenor will be insurance for the day, help with rigging, set up and launching. There is also opportunity to join in RS800 racing at the club, which involves two to three back-to-back races.

To find out more please visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk or call 01243 512400.

FELPHAM

Nineteen boats competed for the Coxswains Cannon Trophy across two races.

Result: 1 Roshan Verghese; 2 James Gerwat; 3 Richard Bentley; 1st Lady: Catherine Hemsley; 1st Cadet: Tom Twist.

On the same day the North Mark Trophy attracted seven competitors.

Result: 1st Richard Bentley; 2nd James Gerwat; 3rd Callum Aldous.

JAMES GERWAT