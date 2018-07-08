Opening two wins are 'a bonus' says Sharks star Evans

Sussex Sharks batsman Laurie Evans said it is important to get off to a good start in the Vitality Blast.

And that's what Sussex have done after beating Essex and Glamorgan in their opening two games in the T20 competition.

Evans hit an unbeaten 65 as the Sharks chased down the 174 target set by Glamorgan for the loss of just two wickets.

Evans said after his team’s win: "It is so important to get off to a good start, and those two wins against good T20 teams is a bonus.

"It’s still early in the season, and there is plenty that can happen from now on. I am glad that the coach has given me the opportunity to bat at three, as I have always been regarded as an enforcer down the order.”

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram said: "We had enough at the interval, especially on an used pitch, but we came up against two batters in good form. But we will keep on fighting, lick our wounds and prepare for the next game at Chelmsford.”

