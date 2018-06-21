Nearly 36,000 enjoy Goodwood’s mix of tracks and track

The unlikely duo of US superstar DJ Steve Aoki and Goodwood’s top trainer Mark Johnston pooled their talents to bring the track’s Three Friday Nights programme – watched by a total close to 36,000 people – to an upbeat end.

Aoki went down a storm with a 90-minute set that lived up to the high expectations set after similar efforts by Rudimental and Example and DJ Wire on the previous two Fridays.

And, proving that these events are not only about the music, race-goers were treated to three absorving six-race cards over the three Fridays which had plenty of incident – including a horse trying to bite a rival towards the end of a race.

Goodwood racecourse manager Alex Eade said: “We were delighted with the whole Three Friday Night series. Each one went well and we had good crowds. All eyes on are on the Qatar Goodwood Festival now.”

One of the top DJs in the world, Aoki danced, jumped and even swung around behind and above his decks. His trademark party trick came towards the end of his performance when he launched several large cakes into the crowd.

Racegoers had earlier had some unexpected entertainment when I’m a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo took on jockey Georgia Cox in an arm wrestle in the winner’s enclosure.

On the track, Bartholomeu Dias made headlines for the wrong reasons when trying to bite one of his rivals on the run to the line. The Jim Crowley-ridden horse looked to be getting to the front when he made the unusual move, but ultimately cost himself the race, which was won by the horse he tried to bite, 5/4 favourite Dr Richard Kimble, trained by Johnston, who has had the most winners of any trainer at Goodwood so far this season.

The stewards noted the attempted bite but took no action.

That’s it at Goodwood now until Glorious, which begins on Tuesday, July 31.

STEVE BONE