National award has got golf team buzzing

The atmosphere at the Golf at Goodwood Academy is buzzing after we won the ‘most welcoming club in England’ title at the England Golf Awards, writes Chris McDonnell, academy manager.

This accolade is down to the fact we really look to inspire all types of golfers to enjoy and develop their games. We create a natural learning environment where juniors, women and men of all abilities develop their skills at their own pace.

For juniors we have fun golf camps through the school holidays, weekly coaching and junior leagues on the course.

In the world of competitive golf, the start of the year has been busy both on the European Tour and PGA Tour.

For me the highlight is the return of golf’s greatest-ever player, Tiger Woods. His early tournament appearances have been encouraging, with no recurrence of any injuries and his putting form looking super-hot. If he can find some consistency with the driver he can definitely be a contender for The Masters in April.

On a personal level Tiger was one of my heroes as I was developing my own golf career. His work ethic and the style in which he played inspired so many of us in that early-2000s era.

I believe that without Tiger we certainly wouldn’t have the exceptional players we have at the moment and the wonderful tournaments to compete in. Inspiration like this is key for motivation and setting personal goals.

Back at the Academy our open day is on Saturday, March 31, where we will be offering complimentary lessons for juniors, women and men between 9am and 3pm.

The Golf Academy is open to all, not just members. To book onto the free golf lessons please register at Goodwood.com

Our women’s Get into Golf programme is also a fantastic opportunity for beginners or women coming back to the game to learn in a sociable environment. We offer affordable weekly coaching sessions with social and playing events every month.

* Chris McDonnell is the academy manager for Golf At Goodwood.