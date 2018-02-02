Young Chichester hockey stars battle in Brighton... Ladies sink Southwick

Chichester’s mixed under-ten hockey A team came third in a tournament at Brighton.

They beat Mid-Sussex 2-0, drew 0-0 with Brighton boys but lost 1-0 on flicks and won the play-off for third place, beating Brighton girls 5-0.

Coaches said it was good for the team to try short corners, wear masks and try penalty ficks.

Chichester B were runners-up. They won both games then played Brighton boys in the final and lost 2-1.

In the Hampshire Boys’ Under-12 League, Chichester beat Aldershot and Farnham 7-3 with a good team performance.

Chichester Ladies 2nds 5 Southwick 0

Southwick always put up a fight on their battles with Chichester.

The first half started with Chi’s passing and effort clear to see. Rachael Trent soon got her first with some hard work – after a muddle in the opposition defence she put the ball away.

Southwick fought back but couldn’t quite breach the Chi defence but Claire Young in goal was not going to let them pass.

Maddy Hantrais, a young up-and-coming player, worked well down the left of midfield and made many crucial interceptions.

Chichester’s second goal came from Trent causing mayhem in the visitors’ D.

In the second half Southwick were in determined mood but Alex Hurd and Young stopped them, enabling the midfield to push forward and bombard Southwick, which resulted in several penalty corners. Trent soon got her hat-trick goal.

As the half went on, Chi dominated and Hauxwell was soon rewarded with her first goal through the assistance of the midfield and Hantrais in particular.

Chichester’s dominance paid off once more as Lindsay Hauxwell popped up again and put the ball past the keeper.

Chichester: Young, Austin, Parrott, Baxter, Chaplin, Hantrais, Jessop, Hurd, Greenway, Hauxwell, Goddard, Trent.