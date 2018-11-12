World Masters javelin gold delights 80-year-old Vic

An 80-year-old from Emsworth won bronze at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Spain.

Vic Adcock took part in the M80 javelin competition at the Ciudad de Málaga Athletics Stadium.

Adcock broke the British record with a throw of 33.16m, his first throw in the event. He had broken the record earlier in the year with a distance of 30.30m. The previous record was 26.64m.

Adcock, who took up javelin in 1993 aged 55, was delighted and surprised with third place at the championships.

He said: “I had a feeling I’d get into the top ten, looking at the various best throws, and at one point, I was actually leading.

“I never thought l’d be up as far. The winning throw was 37m, and the guy who finished second was only about 67cm ahead of me, so it was close.

“In my first throw, I felt it was a good throw, then the scoreboard came up and said 33.16.

“I was over the moon because I didn’t really think I was going to do as well as that, so that was amazing.”

Athletes enjoy success in Venice

Junior athletes head indoors

The former PE teacher trains three or four times a week, including weight sessions. He used to swim and do powerlifting.

Adcock’s son, Ben Griss, got him back into the javelin and went to Malaga to support him. He thanked his son for getting him back into the sport, which he’d practised in younger days.

Adcock added: “Ben, 25 years ago, said ‘Dad, why don’t you start again with the javelin?’. I’ve always been competitive and this was an opportunity but it delighted me to get so far.”

Adcock hopes to compete in next year’s European Championships in Venice.

