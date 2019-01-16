Women urged - Grab a friend and give rugby a try

Bognor Rugby Club is inviting women to grab a friend and take on a new challenge.

The club are offering women a way of broadening their horizons as they encourage them to step out of their comfort zone with a fun introduction to rugby.

A ‘warrior camp’ session is planned this Sunday (January 20) from 10.30am to midday, at Bognor RFC, Hampshire Avenue.

Rugby attracts people from all walks of life and is an incredibly inclusive sport – which has contributed to it being one of the fastest growing female team sports in England.

Rugby offers women the chance to build new friendships with like-minded people through a shared passion for breaking barriers and trying new experiences. You’ll build friendships through the strong camaraderie as players rally around each other to support and encourage teammates on the pitch.

66-0 to Bognor - now top two is in sight

Developing the rugby stars of the future

The warrior camp consists of paired activities used to teach participants the skills and techniques of rugby. The activities require players to work together to learn, have fun and succeed.

Vicky Macqueen, former England international, said: “Rugby is a very sociable sport. The work you do together on the pitch bonds you on and off the pitch, and rugby has given me so many lifelong friends.

“Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing you are there with 14 teammates that have got your back and you’re all striving for the same goal. It really is a great sport for anyone as well as a fantastic way to stay mentally and physically healthy.”

England Rugby’s inner warrior campaign aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby. The camps teach participants key introductory skills and drills for rugby, with help on hand at every step.

All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a ‘have a go’ attitude.

You can turn up on the day but for more information find “Women’s Rugby Bognor” on Facebook or email women@bognor-rfc.com