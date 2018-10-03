Women invited to try hand at clay pigeon shooting

The award-winning Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club will be at Hownhall Shooting Ground at Midhurst on November 3.

The event welcomes women with all levels of experience including complete beginners. In fact organisers want to see more women come and try their hand at clay pigeon shooting for the first time.

The location for the event is just north of Midhurst in a woodland setting, and the shooting school’s ethos is to provide an expert level of tuition, based on traditional standards and etiquette

Established in 2011 The Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club’s mission is to bring women together and get them out clay shooting. Many have described the events as ‘life-changing’ as they now have a new social network, more confidence and a great new hobby.

The event will allow women to either try their hand at clay pigeon shooting for the first time or improve on their existing skills. Joining them will be fully qualified instructors who will show participants the ropes. The price of the event will also include gun hire, 30 cartridges, 30 clays and ear and eye protection so there will be no hidden or surprise costs on the day.

To find out more visit www.shotgunandchelsebunclub.co.uk – bookings for the event can be made online now.