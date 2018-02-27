WINTER OLYMPICS: Sussex bobsleigh star Brad Hall happy with display despite disappointing finish

Sussex bobsleigh star Brad Hall finished a disappointing 17th place in the four-man final in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In the last heat Hall overtook Team GB’s other team piloted by Lamin Deen who finished one place behind in 18th.

25/02/2018 - Team GB compete in the four man Bobsleigh, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Pictures by Andy Ryan/Team GB SUS-180227-102943002

Having being heralded as a top-five prospect, the former Crawley AC decathlete and Collyer’s student had to settle for a position in the lower levels of the 20 teams who made it through to the final.

Team GB enjoyed their best ever Winter Olympics with five medals, made up of one gold and four bronze.

However the bobsleigh teams hit a late set-back when the runners in which the led slides were ruled to be worn beyond legal limits.

They had to source a late replacement to their equipment which were not believed to be of the highest standard.

Hall finished 2.41 seconds behind German gold medallist Francesco Friedrich, who gained his second gold of the Olympics, having already won the two-man event.

Friedrich was a massive 0.53s clear of the Republic of Korea’s Won Yun-jong, who gained silver while another German team, led by Nico Walther, gained bronze.

Hall qualified for the final in 18th place after the first three heats.

Hall, 27, said to BBC TV: “We had two really good starts, top-five starts.

“I’m really happy with both the drives - there were a couple of mistakes but nothing major.

“Things haven’t really worked out this weekend. I’m happy with my own performance and all the guys as well.

“I thought we’ve done a really good job and we should be proud of that.”

Last week Hall made his debut and clinched his highest ever finish at world level in the two-man event (12th).