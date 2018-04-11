Why Bognor’s the perfect spot for tennis talent to flourish

Bognor is famous for being the sunniest town in mainland Britain, making it an ideal place to play tennis.

In recent years there has been a systematic improvement in what Bognor Lawn Tennis Club offer, making it a really attractive place to keep fit, have fun and meet like-minded people.

There are three daytime sessions a week of open tennis sessions where you can just turn up, mix in and play with other club members.

There has been an increase of ten per cent in adult membership in each of the past four years – and they are in the process of having a new membership peg-board made, as the old one isn’t big enough.

Since the arrival of the coaching team KSTennis five years ago, junior section membership has grown from six to around 60 and two club members have progressed to become level-three coaches.

In addition to playing in the club’s first team, they are now employed as coaches working with individuals and group sessions for adults and children throughout the week.

The two ladies’ teams both compete at a good level and enjoy regular successes.

The club have four men’s teams. The first team are playing at the highest level in the history of the club. The second and third team regularly find themselves competing in the same division, although this season it looks like promotion for the second team and the thirds staying up.

The club have just started a fourth team to give older teenagers the opportunity to play against and alongside experienced players. This will also give a wider opportunity for other club members to play team tennis.

However the club, situated in Nyewood Lane, between the football and bowling clubs, is not just about teams and coaching. It is a friendly club that welcomes new members of all ages.

In addition to three newly painted courts there are two further courts and all are floodlit and most unusually for tennis clubs, members do not have to pay any extra to use floodlighting. So those members who still work do not have to pay more for their tennis.

The club have a very good social side with a range of events planned throughout the year including fun tournaments, quiz nights, barbecues, a curry night and a bowling night at the club next door. The club even have a friendly Golf Society who play from April to October.

They have received Tennismark Status from the LTA which ensures all coaches are CRB-checked, health and safety procedures are in place and the club is well managed.

This summer the club are introducing pathway coaching – half-price membership of £110 (for one year only) which includes a year’s membership, a six-week adult beginners’ course, a weekly social session (Tuesday evening) with coach present to support, all for around £2 a week.

This is an ideal opportunity for those who feel they need to improve their skill level and confidence in order to access the club sessions, but places are limited.

To book a place on pathway coaching call the membership secretary on 01243 264919 or book Pathway Coaching via www.kstennis.org

If you think you would be interested in playing tennis, whatever your age or ability, look at www.bognortennisclub.co.uk, find them on Facebook or call the membership secretary.