West Sussex triples title goes to Infinity - not beyond

West Sussex held its annual county short-mat triples championship and 22 teams from around the county competed.

After the round-robin games the top two teams from each group went into the main KO stage and the third and fourth teams went into the plate.

In the main competition quarter-finals, The Martlets C beat Lavant 9-8, Infinity A beat Crablands 9-5, Fittleworth beat Bognor A 9-8 after an extra end and Infinity B beat Southbourne 12-3.

In the semi-finals both Infinity teams had comfortable wins with the A team of Robin Armstrong, Chris Page and skip Charlotte Rollings winning 12-4 against The Martlets’ Freddie Kaucher, Chris Blackman and skip Steve Adsett.

The B team of Chris Jeffery, Jack Rollings and skip Richard Jeffery won 3-9 against the Fittleworth combination of Jane Adsett, Gavin Jones and skip Dave Herbert.

This set-up an all-Infinity final where the A team took an early lead and held on to win 7-4 and retain the trophy for the club.

In the third/fourth place play-off The Martlets C beat Fittleworth 14-7. In the Plate, Ashington, Bognor B, Bognor E and The Martlets A went through to the semi-finals with Ashington and The Martlets A going on to contest the final.

The Martlets team of Ben Haulkham, Marc Lancaster and skip Mel Lillywhite took an early lead against Ashington’s Yvonne Tolley, Kath Hoole and skip Allen Tolley and went on to win 8-3.

BOGNOR

Bognor Goodwoods were at home to Nyetimber and won on all three mats.

The Goodlands, playing with Joe Dyke and Elwyn Morgan, having been behind throughout the match, drew level during the 16th end and went on to win 21-15.

On mat two the Watters playing with Francis Hollebone and Pam Andrews did not take the lead until the 14th end, but managed to win 14-12.

On mat three Betty Williams and Jean Morgan skipped by Clive Andrews played against a foursome with only six woods, but still managed a victory by two shots.

ARUN

The winter season opened with the traditional match between the president’s and captain’s teams. Bragging rights this year went to Mick Campbell’s captain’s team.

Several new members played their first game at club level and all acquitted themselves very well.

CRABLANDS

The club’s winter season has got under way with the Bitterns playing their first match at home against Nyetimber Lions.

Scores: George Arnold, Lesley Duff, Lil Tuck and skip Peter Blackman won 26-15; Eddie Willlcocks, Geoff Brown, Iris Brown and skip Jim Saunders won 18-15; (friendly): Liza Mercereau, Joan Taylor, Jan Obermayer and skip Dave Harding lost by 20 shots.

Jim Saunders was the captain of the day as Crablands Bitterns took all six league points.

LAVANT

Lavant Short Mat Bowls Club will hold an open afternoon from 2pm on Sunday, October 29, for anyone who would like to go and try the sport – at their HQ of Lavant Memorial Hall on Pook Lane.

All ages from ten years upwards are welcome and all you need to bring is a pair of flat-soled shoes. Woods (bowls) will be provided as well as tuition for beginners.