West Sussex bowlers beat Herefordshire - now Somerset lie in wait

The West Sussex Premier team had a victory in the KO stages of the inter-county championship.

Having been third in their round-robin group they failed to qualify for the main KO competition and were playing in the semi-final of the consolation shield against Herefordshire on neutral mats at Daventry.

West Sussex ran out winners 25-15 and earned a final appearance against Somerset in two weeks.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page won 20-7 and 19-9 while The Martlets’ Marc Lancaster won 17-13 and lost 14-11. In the pairs Infinity’s Robin Armstrong and Lavant’s Peter Whale won 13-11 and drew 12-12 while the Infinity pairing of Chris Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings lost 15-14 and 16-10.

In the triples Lavant’s Jackie Lee won 18-6 and lost 15-4 while Bognor’s Pam and Clive Andrews with The Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings drew 9-9 and won 15-11.

In the fours Southbourne’s Audrey Bull with Lavant’s Terry Haigh and Peter Winter lost 12-7 and won 16-9, and Infinity’s Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery with The Martlets’ Steve Adsett and Southbourne’s Andy Smith drew 9-9 and won 15-7.

West Sussex B played their final friendly of the season away at East Sussex and had a very satisfying end to the season with a 31-9 victory.

In the singles Bognor’s David Stansmore lost 13-7 and won 15-7 while Crablands’ Denise Merritt won 17-9 and lost 18-7. In the pairs the Crablands’ duo of Celia and Alan Foot won 13-11 and 15-6.

In the triples West Chiltington’s Jenny and Roland Naldrett drew 11-11 and won 19-5 while Bognor’s Peta and Peter Watters won 14-10 and 16-10.

In the fours Bognor’s Betty Williams with Fittleworth’s Lorraine Berry and Crablands’ Rod Shambrook and Bill Merrit won 19-4 and 16-3 while in the other four Fitleworth’s Marilyn Knight won 14-4 and 18-8.

ARUN

A prestige fixture against Sussex County Bowls Association did nothing to brighten the faces of Arun bowlers after two defeats earlier in the week. First they had a home match against Palmerston and lost by two shots, 102-100.

Scores: M Keers, B Williams, A Avery lost 13-23; B Lawson, M Brand, M Hilton lost 6-29; J Hazelgrove, R Weidenhoeft, C Chester won 17-8; E Keywood, M Menday, J Brazier won 20-11; J Hamilton, M.Steel, J Keers won 24-20; T Hayes; B Pickering; M Bonnar won 20-11.

Next came an unexpected thrashing in the league by bottom club Adur, Arun having won only one rink and drawn one for a match score of 133-93.

Fortunately, this did not affect Arun’s second place.

Scores: R Rebbeck, P Lichfield, R Hobbs, G Leaman lost 12-25; G Ball, B Sanford, R Corkett, P Hannam won 20-17; K Hellyer, N Hatfield, T Cook, LCorne lost 15-22; P Hamnett, D Cripp, G Miller, B Butler lost 15-23; P Green, L Etherington, M Campbell, T Sayers lost 13-21; D Jackson, N Waddock, M Bird, E Pidgeon drew 20-20.

Although Sussex Bowls Association represent the outdoor players, most of their team play indoors and they showed their ability by beating Arun 134-113.

Sussex won three rinks, drew one and Arun won the other two.

Scores: P Green, J Ayling, M Johnson, R White lost 15-25; B Lilley, B Smith, M Bird, T Sayers won 28-12; P Ward, T Hayes, R Robinson, L Etherington lost 7-28; P Lichfield, D Cripp, B Sanford, R Gardner lost 10-27; B Fitch, G Kendall, D Ford, T Tack drew 21-21; J Sparrow, G Courtney, J Brazier, M Hilton won 27-21.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC had 18 members, in teams of three, playing to win the Chairman’s Trophy.

The winning team of Brian Taylor, Alison Beal and Terry Haigh won by five shots from their nearest rivals. Thanks was given to chairman Allan Banham for organising an enjoyable game and to Ann Hulbert for organising the raffle.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Blue 30 The Martlets 40

In the home cup match against The Martlets, Southbourne Blue were getting close on both mats but The Martlets managed to take the last few ends to win the match.

Scores: Karen Alner, Mark Soper, Dave Walter, Andy Smith (s) lost 15-21; Audrey Bull, Pete Jasinski, Dave Alner, Antony Bull (s) lost 15:19.