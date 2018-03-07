Waterfall League success is flowing for Midhurst lads

Midhurst Rugby Club under-12s hosted Lewes in the second phase of the Sussex RFU Waterfall League.

The team secured promotion after the first phase following an unbeaten campaign in the first half of the season.

On a beautiful yet freezing day, Midhurst began to dominate and ran in six tries in a slightly one-sided first half.

The second half, when Lewes had the wind in their favour, was a much more attritional affair and it looked as though the visitors would get on the scoresheet, but a very determined Midhurst repelled wave after wave of attack and somehow kept a clean sheet.

Four more tries were scored by the home team, making the final score 50-0.

Midhurst: Le Gallez, Stevens, Quilter, Catt, Dunn, Goodwin, Campbell N, Campbell M, Steele, Rump, Bird, Mc Dowell, Wadman, Seavill, Colban, Willder.