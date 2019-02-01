Tyson Fury competition - your chance to spend evening with heavyweight star

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Worthing and four pairs of tickets are up for grabs to join an audience with the outspoken pugilist.

Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty Images

An Evening with Tyson Fury takes place at Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday, February 9.

Fury will talk about his life and career in boxing, before taking part in a Q&A session.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King has won all 27 of his professional fights, 19 by knockout, and became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and lineal heavyweight champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

He was stripped of the IBF title when he was unable to grant a match to the mandatory challenger and then vacated the WBA, WBO and IBO titles in 2016 following a medical investigation and personal issues.

To celebrate Fury’s visit to Worthing we have four pairs of exclusive Gold Entry tickets to give away.

For a chance to win answer the following question: Who did Tyson Fury face on his return to the ring in December?

Send your answers to Steve.payne@sussexnewspapers.co.uk and please mark the subject line of the email Tyson Fury competition.

Entries close on February 5 2019, winners will be notified by February 7 2019.

The winners will be picked at random after the closing date.

The prizes will be as described, no cash alternative.

All entries will be deleted after the closing date.

The editor’s decision is final.