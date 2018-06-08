Triathlon weekend in Chichester is full of winning stories

More than 900 people turned out to take part in this year’s Chichester Triathlon series – making the weekend a major success.

Contenders came to swim, cycle and sprint their way to the finish line at the event held in and around Westgate Leisure Centre.

Now in its 12th year, the Chichester Triathlon has evolved from a single race into a weekend-long festival of activity.

Juniors were the first to take to the field on Saturday, when more than 300 young people aged eight to 16 participated in races that covered varying disciplines and distances. The event formed part of the Triathlon England south east series race championship.

On Sunday it was the adults’ turn, and a record number turned out to give it a go.

It was brilliant to see so many people turning out to try their hand at a multi-sport event. I was especially pleased to see so many young people taking part on Saturday, many for the first time. Stuart Mills of Everyone Active

The day kicked off with the Olympic-distance race featuring a 600m pool swim, a 42k bike ride and a 10k run.

Will Grace, a member of the home Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club, finished first in the male category, with a time of 1hr 57min 20sec. Emily Iredale was the first female competitor to cross the line in a time of 2.14.25.

For the first time this year, two new adult races were introduced. The aquabike, consisting of a 600m swim and 42k bike ride, and an aquathlon, which saw competitors swim the same distance but follow that with a 10k run. Tim Laing and Callum Aldous were the respective winners.

The day was rounded off with the sprint triathlon, consisting of a 400m pool swim, followed by a 33k bike ride and a 5k cross-country run.

Leo Stallard, a member of Chichester Runners, finished top in the adult male category with a time of 1.20.43 while Miranda Houldey was the fastest women on the day, crossing the line in just over 1.36.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The event was fantastic and all the competitors did a great job to endure the heat.

“It was brilliant to see so many people turning out to try their hand at a multi-sport event. I was especially pleased to see so many young people taking part on Saturday, many for the first time.

“There was a really mixed field of novice competitors and more experienced athletes, including those from Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club who once again turned out in force to support event.

“Our next mass-participation event will be the Midhurst Ramble Sportive on August 19 and I hope this weekend has inspired more people to get involved.”

A number of colleagues from event sponsors Natures Way Foods turned out to compete, including CEO Colin Smith.

Sarah Baldock, the director responsible for Natures Way Foods’ community programme, said: “NWF has sponsored the Chichester Triathlon series since 2007 and we’ve been delighted to watch more and more people take part every year.

“We have a really strong community programme, focused on health, education and sport. The Chichester Triathlon series brings these together in a great family event and we were really proud to be part of it for another successful year.”

