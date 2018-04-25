Trampolining talents make English qualifier progress

Libby Morton, Izzy Hauxwell and Sofija Kalnicenko are taking their first step on the relatively new English qualifier scene.

A series of two events and two categories of tough criteria are run by British gymnastics in order to qualify for the English championships later this year.

Dragonflyers are a small club but their members’ determination and passion make them a force to reckoned with on the national and international scene.

The girls have performed exceptionly well at the the two established UK national events and have medalled at a national finals, so a new event presented an opportunity to establis how good they are and a chance to say they have competed against all Britain’s elite clubs.

Kalnicenko tackled the very top category and England’s best 13-14-year-olds. Despite a fall in the warm-up resulting in injury, her refusal to withdraw from competition, preferring to lower her height and adjust routines, gained Kalnicenko a phenomenal ninth position, a mere 0.4 off finals with her high-difficulty 8.2 routine.

Hauxwell’s astounding routines gained her a place in the day’s finals, where her 7.4 difficulty display gained her an incredible bronze medal in the 15/16-years second category.

Morton, on her way back to fitness, finished a fantastic 19th position in 13/14 years second category.

These were astonishing results for all three Dragonflyers trampolinists. Kalnicenko is currently ranked ninth in England and is sixth in the top league.

Hauxwell is ranked an fourth at second tier, Morton is 19th.

The club thanked the Regis School for their support and Littlehampton Cars and Sainbury’s for financial support. If you’re interested in trampoline lessons, contact lindadragonflyers@gmail.com