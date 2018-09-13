Tone Zoners tot up top times at home - and abroad

A total of 29 Bognor Tone Zone Runners raced over the weekend - with Littlehampton, Brighton, the New Forest, Jersey, Farnham, France and Poland hosting them.

At the Littlehampton 10k Peter Lee led the way for the club, finishing in 37:01, fifth overall and first in his age category. Debutant for the club Byron Kearns recorded a PB of 38:34.

First lady home for Tone Zone was Jess Thomson achieving a PB of 42:07. Michael Manwill, Josey Faggetter, Gary Smith, Carl Bryant and Andy Miles all finished under 50 minutes. Stuart Thomson and Robert Little finished just ahead of Debbie Patching in 55.

Zoe Hemes continued her impressive form for the club since joining in January. Donna Vincent grabbed a PB of 1:01 just ahead of Juliette Garrett and Lisa Broad.

In Brighton the K9 challenge was in its second year – a 5k undulating off-road run through Stanmer Park for runners and their dogs.

Jack Penfold crossed the line fourth in 24:15, followed by Debs Pacey and Karen Blackman, who finished in 35 minutes. Lisa Robinson and Jo Penfold, the latter in only her second race for the club, finished in 51 minutes.

Flying the blue and orange flag for the club in Jersey was Carolyn Stapley, taking part in the Jersey Half Marathon. Stapley who returned to Jersey to run the Jersey Half Marathon again completed the 13.1-mile course in 1:45.

Sam Yates ran the New Forest Half Marathon in hot sun, finishing in a strong time of 2.21. Helena Wilmers ran the Farnham Pilgrim Half Marathon in 2:05.

In Poland Bushka Skladanek ran the Wroclaw Marathon, finishing in 5:46.

And in France Grace Natoli, having ran 28 marathons including New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Lyon and Brighton, ran the Medoc Marathon, where they serve wine, oysters, croissants and ice cream at the drinks stations.

This event attracts some 8,500 people from all over the world. Natoli said: “The sheer number of people meant it took me 20 minutes to cross the start line, but the atmosphere was electric. It soon became clear it this was going to be one great big running party.

This was no ordinary marathon where you feel lonely despite being surrounded by thousands of other runners. This was different. There was laughter, music and cheerful runners. Having oysters at mile 25 and ice cream at 25.5 finished off this running part to a tee.

Natoli finished in 5:51, and next up for her is the Chicago Marathon in October.

Results: Littlehampton 10k - Peter Lee 37.01 1st in category/5th overall; Byron Kearns 38.34 PB; Jessica Thomson 42.07 PB; Michael Manwill 43.57; Josey Faggetter 48.08; Gary Smith 48.12; Carl Bryant 48.47; Andrew Miles 49.00; Martin Playford 50.53; Mark Farndell 51.11; Stuart Thomson 52.35; Robert Little 52.47; Debbie Patching 55.44; Michelle Lloyd 59.15; Zoe Hemes 1.00.13; Donna Vincent 1.01.09 PB; Juliette Garrett 1.05.03; Lisa Broad 1.05.03; Catherine Hemsley 1.35.01. K9 Challenge - Jack Penfold 24.15; Debbie Pacey 35.28; Karen Blackman 35.28; Lisa Robinson 51.00; Jo Penfold 51.00.