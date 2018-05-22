Tone Zoners take off well at Gatwick

Numerous Bognor Tone Zone Runners were in action at the weekend, with some great times recorded.

In the Gatwick Half Marathon, seven runners took part including one as an official pacer. First home for Tone Zone was Simon Gill, who was the 1hr 30min pacer for the event, finishing with a time of 1:29:57. Gill said: “What a race, there were PBs and plenty in my group. Great work all.”

Michael Manwill was next home in a very respectable time of 1.37, closely followed by Tony Holcombe who finished three minutes later. Mark Williamson and Carl Bryant finished in 1.48 and 1.49 respectively.

Andy Miles finished just under the two-hour mark. There was a personal best at Gatwick from Nathalie O’Mahony, who managed to grab a time of 2.02.

Closer to home in Wisborough, Peter Ramsdale, Jessica Thomson and Caroline Edwards had a choice of a 10k or 5k course.

Completing the 10k in 51.11 was Ramsdale, who was first in his age category. Thomson completed the 10k course in 46:39, carrying on from impressive performances this year. Edwards did the 5k and finished in 27.48.

Simon Bodsworth ran the undulating and scenic Bewl Water Marathon in just under five hours.