Tone Zoners find out about ups and Downs of marathons

A popular event on the calendar for Tone Zone is the South Downs 10k, half marathon and marathon.

Many of the club’s runners decided to take on the full marathon – a challenging 26.2 miles over the scenic South Downs Way from Slindon to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park, taking on over 3,000 feet of elevation in four distinct steep climbs.

The first three home for the club were Peter Lee, Jack Penfold and Michael Manwill. Lee struggled with cramp in the closing stages but managed to push through for a time of 3:48, which pleased him.

Penfold completed his second marathon in 4:18, finding the final couple of undulating miles tough but again achieving his target of a sub 4:30.

Manwill was the third club member home finishing just behind Penfold in 4:21.

One Tone Zone member had been training particularly hard for the event over the pasts few months, and that showed for Neil Pacey. He had a very strong race and finished in 4:37, 42 minutes faster than he ran last year and nine minutes faster than any marathon he’d ran before.

Andy Mair, Jess Thomson and Andrew Shill all finished soon after. Mair came home in 4:41 with Shill and Thomson, who had been first lady in the Hayling Billy 5 during the week, both completed the challenging course in 4:46.

A group of the club’s runners who normally compete in the South Downs Relay under the name of Jelly Bean and All Sorts ran the full marathon in their traditional sweet-patterned shorts. The group of six finished in 5:46, demonstrating good team work and spirit to help each other. Jude and Stuart finished their marathon in 6:19 just ahead of Jade Fish who crossed the line in 6:34.

The South Downs Half Marathon saw six of the club’s runners competing. Duncan Stephenson-Gill was first for the club in 1:44.

Next home was Juliet Stallard in 1:45 – first to finish in her age category. Stan Mack, Derek Natoli, Paul Stevenson and Jo Hall also finished.

In the South Downs 10k Lucy Gardner, who hadn’t run a race since 2007, finished in 50 minutes and won in her age category.

Results: South Downs Marathon - Peter Lee 3.48.25; Jack Penfold 4.18.45; Michael Manwill 4.21.34; Neil Pacey 4.37.09 PB; Andrew Mair 4.41.09; Jessica Thomson 4.46.42; Andrew Shill 4.46.43; Peter Ramsdale 4.54.45; Tony Holcombe 4.56.56; Cheryl Laing 5.15.42; Grace Natoli 5.17.35; Simon Bodsworth 5.46.48; Lisa Robinson 5.46.53; Susi Briggs 5.46.54; Deb Pacey 5.46.54; Alison Lindley 5.46.54;

Jackie Williamson 5.46.56; Karen Blackman 5.46.56; Judith Bazeley 6.19.10; Stuart Thomson 6.19.22; Jade Fish 6.34.09. South Downs Half Marathon - Duncan Stephenson-Gill 1.44.31; Juliet Stallard 1.45.14; Stan Mack 2.01.19; Derek Natoli 2.18.46; Paul Stevenson 2.32.48; Jo Hall 2.35.30. South Downs 10k - Lucy Gardner 50.03. Dorney Lake Marathon - Paul Coe 4.02.13.