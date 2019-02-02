Tone Zone on a good run... in Gran Canaria and Romsey!

Tone Zone foursome Grace Natoli, Derek Natoli, Lesley Ward and Sarah Spurr jetted off to Gran Canaria for some winter sun – and a race.

Grace took part in the Las Palmas marathon, and despite the sudden change in temperatures between England and Spain, Grace ran a fine race to finish in 4hr 52min.

Tone Zone athletes in Gran Canaria

In the half marathon Derek, Ward and Spurr all finished under the 2.20 mark. Derek was first of the trio home, in a time of 2.09. Ward and Spurr came in at 2.16 and 2.18.

In the Romsey 5, five club members took on the off-road muddy course. First home for the club was Gary Smith in a speedy time of 41 minutes.

Just over a year after joining the club, Lisa Broad finished in her fastest time of 48min. Rebecca Holden finished right on the 50-minute mark, closely followed by Juliette Garrett and Jo Yorke.

