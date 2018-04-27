They thought it was all over, but season goes on for Bognor

Having been informed by Hampshire rugby bosses they would be in the new Hampshire Premiership next season, Bognor thought their highly-successful season had come to an end and began to enjoy a well-deserved rest.

However, London and SE RFU, the senior governing body, had other ideas and insisted that Bognor – after finishing second behind United Services in Hampshire one – enter the play-offs for London south-west three by playing Old Georgians from Surrey one.

Georgians, coached by ex England and Saracens centre Ben Johnston, will provide tough opposition but Bognor player-coach Billy Toone is confident his young side will acquit themselves well.

In an ideal world Toone would have preferred to continue with his development plans for one more year within Hampshire, knowing he will be joined by forwards coach Scott Barlow from September.

Toone said: “We have an opportunity to re-join the London leagues sooner than planned but our loyal supporters can rest assured we will give it 100% on Saturday.”

Kick-off is at 3pm and all support is welcome.

Before that, from midday, there’s action at Hampshire Avenue involving tour sides from Ashford, Old Isleworthians and Yatton RFC.

Meanwhile, Bognor’s second XV have won Sussex division three.