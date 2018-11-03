Tennis aces show fine winter form at Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged a 12-and-under boys’ singles event, the latest grade-five winter county tour tournament of the season.

It was played in the club’s indoor tennis facility, using Fast4Tennis scoring (best of three sets).

Fred Whitby, of Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, was the runner-up and silver medal winner. Whitby was defeated in an entertaining and epic final 4-2, 1-4, 10-9 by Luke Watts (PTC), who collected the gold medal. Osca Wood (DL Eastbourne) came third after defeating Toby Osgood 4-3, 4-1 in the third-fourth place play-off.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played on an extremely wet, blustery day. We were very glad of the use of the club’s fantastic indoor dome.

“There were some really close, competitive matches which was very encouraging considering that some of the youngsters were playing in one of their first yellow-ball LTA-staged events.”