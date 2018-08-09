Tae kwon-do students make the grade in Bognor

Hundreds of HED TKD students were able to celebrate promotion at the recent grading.

Club members were put through their paces in front of the TAGB chairman, Grand Master David Oliver, 9th degree black belt.

Master Douglas, 6th degree black belt, who runs HED TKD, was immensely proud of all the students efforts.

Students were presented with their belts and certificates and all the Bognor students were given A passes.

Anyone wishing to get involved in tae kwon-do can contact HED TKD on 00333 006 2909 or visit www.hedtkd.com

