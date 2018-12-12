Sussex shooters on target in inter-county event

The Sussex ladies’ rifle team finished as runners-up in the inter county long-range ladies’ match.

The match is shot by county teams of five with each team member shooting 20 shots at 50m and 20 shots at 100yds.

Their final score of 1917 out of 2000 placed them comfortably in second place, 11 points ahead of third-placed Bedfordshire; however, neighbours Surrey completed a comprehensive victory with a very impressive 1946.

Top Sussex lady was Linda Smallbone of Eastbourne with 389, followed by Nicky Smith of Chichester with 387.

Three of the ladies’ team also shot for the main Sussex team in the county cup competition, an inter-county competition for teams of 12 shot over the same course of fire as the ladies’ match, 20 at 50m and 20 at 100yds.

However, the score from the team of 12 was not as competitive as usually posted and Sussex finished in a disappointing fifth place with a score of 4,609.

Surrey completed the double with a score of 4,672, with Hampshire, 4,660 in second place and Aberdeenshire, 4650, third.

Top score for Sussex was made by Rob Dowling of Fittleworth, 392, followed by Linda Smallbone of Eastbourne, 389, and Malcolm Brain of East Grinstead and Adam Cornbill of Southwick, each with a score of 388.