Sun shines as West Sussex bowlers enjoy club finals

Southbourne’s club finals produced some excellent bowling.

In the men’s pairs Antony Bull and Alan Shelley took an early lead, but towards the end of a three-and-a-half-hour match Pete Jasinski and Andy Smith gained a five and caught up so that at 21 ends the scores were all square. With the extra end played Jasinski and Smith won the match.

The Longley Cup for bowlers who have never won a single match before was another close one with Jim Spivey just managing to win against Paul Simpson.

Results: Ladies’ Singles Margaret Odell (21) v Eileen Keane Keane (13); Men’s Singles Antony Bull (21) v Len Mates (4); Men’s Pairs Pete Jasinski & Andy Smith (23) v Antony Bull & Alan Shelley (22); Ladies’ 2 Wood Margaret Odell (21) v Kathy Shelley (11); Men’s Two Wood Antony Bull (17) v Eddie Neuts (4); Lewis Trophy Dave Walters and Dave Alner (21) v Antony Bull & Irene Jennings (11); Longley Cup Jim Spivey (21) v P Simpson (17); Veteran Singles Margaret Odell (21) v Len Mates (6); Ladies’ Yardstick Margaret Odell (11) v Joan Frost (3); Men’s Consolation Eddie Neuts (21) v Paul Simpson (6).

WITTERINGS

Wittering 78 Arundel 79

There was a narrow loss for Witterings in the WS League.

Scores: Ron Prior, John Hardy, Eric Shoyer, L Bangs(s) won 20-15; Chris Jelf, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens, Dave Bell (s) won 24-19; Doug Holden, Glyn Dobson, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 21-14; Stuart Hooker, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan, John Langworthy (s) lost 13-31. Wittering 6pts Arundel 4pts.

Witterings 55 Petworth 79

Scores (friendly): Doug Holden. Diane Leach, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 9-25; Geoff Harsant, Glyn Dobson, Chris Horsley(s) lost 18-20; Brian Barnes, Eric Shoyer, Ray Stephens (s) won 17-10; Bryan Smethurst, Fred Knotts, John Langworthy (s) lost 11-24.

With the weather perfect and the greens immaculate, Witterings staged an enjoyable finals weekend.

Club members, friends and associates were in attendance to give support.

Credit must go to Gwilym Morgan, competitions secretary, who ensured smooth running of matches.

The standard of bowling was extremely high and the spectators were treated to exciting finishes.

Results: Ladies 100 Up Carole Tuffin; Veterans Stuart Hooker; Handicap Ken Clark; Two Woods Ron Prior; Club Pairs Stuart Hooker & Marion Corbett; Men’s Singles Lindsay Bangs; Juniors Nige Miller; Ladies’ Singles Julie Mulligan; Championship Lindsay Bangs; Ladies’ Pairs Carole Tuffin & Sue Dobson; Men’s Pairs Ray Stephens & Ron Prior; Men’s 100 Up Ken Clark.

Witterings v Alexandra Park Tourists

Witterings welcomed Alexandra Park BC from Bath for the first fixture of their tour. The weather was just right and amid laughter and good humour, the match was played in the best of bowling camaraderie.

Scores: Ron Prior, Alan Somerville, Diane Leach and John Langworthy (S) lost 14-17, Brian Barnes, Sandy Paton, Jackie Clapton and Chris Horsley (S) won 16-14, Susan Hogarth, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan and Anne May (S) lost 10-21, Carole Tuffin, Sheila Currell, Doug Holden and Fred Knotts (S) lost 15-18, David Gibbons, Marion Corbett, Eric Shoyer and Ray Stephens (Sk) won 32-11; Sue Dobson, Margaret Bowell, Glyn Dobson and Dave Bell (S) won 19-8.

New members at the Witterings club took part in the new-bowlers competition, won by Susan Hogarth with Natalie Scollick runner-up.

CRABLANDS

Crablands entertained close neighbours Little Spain in a friendly and lost 82-73.

Scores: Cheryl Brown, Grace Humphreys and Frank Carrie won 20-7; Mary Andrews, Jo Green and Lew Lewendon won 19-14; Gill Oliver, Peter (Blackman or Farrow - no-one told me) and Nigel Reynolds lost 14-17; Dave (White or Hawkes) ( as above), Melva Bateman and Rod Shambrook lost 10-18; Richard Green, Albert Humphreys and Mollie Back lost 10-26.

A game in aid of the Snowdrop Trust against Chichester ended in an amazing draw.

A fantastic afternoon raised nearly £400 for the Snowdrop Trust, an amount gratefully received by Diana Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the trust.

Three rinks of Crablands ladies played Chichester men and three rinks of Crablands men played Chichester ladies.

Thanks went to the two organisers of an enjoyable event.

Grace Humphreys won the spider competition.

Crablands also hosted a touring team from Severn Vale BC and managed to beat very talented opposition.

Thursday League Australian Pairs League winners: Elaine Sadler, Lew Lewendon, Jo Green, Tom Oliver and Sarah Fewster.

WEST DEAN

West Dean held their competitions finals on the rinks in West Dean Gardens.

Results: Champion of champions trophy: Jim Sharrod 21 Ann Hiscock 11; Gents. Singles: Jim Sharrod 23 Andy Wood 19; Ladies Singles: Winner Ann Hiscock; Pairs trophy: Tony Boxall and Jim Sharrod 19 Andy Wood and John Jones 13; Triples trophy: Pam Patterson, John Jones, and Jim Sharrod 19 Ann Hiscock, Andy Wood and Phil Muggeridge 15.

Trophies will be presented at the annual dinner and prizegiving at the Goodwood Park Hotel.

MIDDLETON

In glorious weather and in front of a full house of members, Middleton held their three-day finals weekend to determine this year’s champions in ten categories.

First up was the finals of the Captain’s Trophy open to all members who have not previously won a championship. The winner and champion was Barry Denny, with Chopsie Chapman runner-up.

On the last afternoon, matches determined the men’s and ladies’ club champions. Reigning ladies champion Mary Wootten retained her trophy in the face of determined bowling by club vice captain Jane Nurse, while the match between Jim Maher and Brian Brooks was close, with Brian victorious 21-20.

Other results: Men’s Two Wood Singles Champion: John Wilson; Runner Up Brian Brooks; Nominated Pairs Champions: Mary Wootten & Trevor Finch; Runners Up: Rosemary Gregory & Terry Bridge; Open Trophy Champion Jim Maher; Runner-Up Chopsie Chapman; Ladies 2 Wood Singles Champion: Valerie Maher; Runner-Up Pam Leach; Ladies 2 Wood Drawn Pairs Champions: Valerie Maher & Pat Eccles; Runners-Up: Judy Ludley & Muriel Fox; Men’s 4 Wood Drawn Pairs Champions: Ian Hart & Keith Berkeley; Runners Up: John Wilson & Chopsie Chapman; Norman Robertson Trophy: Champions; Rosemary Gregory & John Graham, Runners-Up Pat Eccles and John Wilson.

Ladies 4 Wood Singles: Winner and Ladies Club Champion 2018: Mary Wootten; Runner-up Jane Nurse; Men’s 4 Wood Singles: Winner and Men’s Club Champion 2018: Brian Brooks. Runner Up: Jim Maher.

PAGHAM

Four Pagham triples beat Hayling Island 85-65 in a mixed friendly.

Scores: D Ellis, C Mayoss, P Mayosss lost 22-23; S Read, D Westcott, S Stocker won 20-13; J Warner, J Stoker, K Robini won 24-15; N Terry, A Ross, P Burrell won 19-14.

MIDHURST

Midhurst won the Petersfield Cup for the first time in beating Rogate by ten shots.

Scores: Pairs - Paul Chuter & Catherine Dixon won 20-11; Triples - Annie Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon lost 14-16; Rinks - Dot Berry, Bob Butterfield, John Pearce & Terry Berry won 18-15.

The cup was presented to Midhurst Captain Gerald Dixon

Midhurst held their finals over the weekend in four sessions.

Results: Woods Carye mixed singles - Paul Chuter 21, Catherine Dixon 7; Norrey/Shirley mixed pairs - Annie Chuter & Brian Porter 23, Terry Berry & Delphine Clark 12; Novice Cup - Dot Berry 23, Peter Moller 11; Joe Smith Cup men’s singles handicap - Dave King 21 Terry Berry 10; Vice Presidents Cup men’s pairs - Paul Chuter & Alan Rickets 21, Gerald Dixon & Colin Downham 9; Irene Wolfe Ladies’ handicap - Annie Chuter 8, Catherine Dixon 21; Two Woods Ladies singles - Stella Taite 5, Catherine Dixon 13; Isabel Cup Ladies pairs - Annie Chuter & Delphine Clark 26, Lilly Kingswell & Sue Ralph 11; Veterans Cup, Men’s singles - Malcolm Hutchings 16, Terry Berry 21; Tatchel Cup men’s singles championship - Malcolm Hutchings 6, Dave King 21; Pescod Cup Ladies’ singles championship - Annie Chuter 18, Catherine Dixon 21.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Arun’s indoor summer bowlers played away - and outdoors - on an artificial green at Aldingbourne Bowls Club, losing 118-101.

Scores: C Hillier, T Finch, J Ayling, M Richards 24-17; P Hetzel, M Bacon, M Bird, L Hathaway 17-20; J Boucher, B Arnell, E West, P Buckland 15-18; D Green, R Smith, A Boucher, A Fisk 12-19; M Keers, A Murrell, D Jones, R Weidenheoft 13-32; E Jones, B Cairns, F Finch, J Keers 20-12.

Arun played at home to Worthing IBC, but lost 131-89.

Scores: M Keers, P Corkett, J Greenfield, C Gilham 14-17; J Foster, G King, D Jones, R Weidenheoft 16-19; J Sparrow, M Bird, E Lawrence, P Buckland 8-28; T Arnell, I Brooker, B McGovern, J Keers 20-18; E Jones, B Arnell, J Ayling, A Fisk 19-17; B Lilley, A Foster, T Finch, G Finch 12-32.