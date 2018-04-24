Sun’s out and bowlers are out on the greens at last

This week’s bowls round-up starts with news of a successful open day at Crablands Bowls Club in Selsey.

CRABLANDS

The club’s new bowlers’ open day was a fantastic success with many interested parties enjoying a fun-filled morning followed by refreshments. The weather was kind and upward of 30 have signed up for coaching sessions.

ARUN

Arun’s Chris Hobbs, Bridget Collins and Betty Spicer travelled to the national finals in Nottingham and played three rounds against strong opposition over two days.

They won to reach the final, where they lost by a narrow five shots. It was an unlucky ending but all at Arun are proud of their great effort.

DONNINGTON

Donnington invited Crablands to play in their last friendly of the season.

On mat one, Donnington’s Colin Dean, Ann Hulbert, Maggie Maggs and skip Peter Whale beat Mollie Back, Terry Axworthy, Denis Caiger and skip Dave Harding

27-11, while on mat two, Chris Willson, Chris White, Peter Skinner and skip Colin Hulbert lost 21-19 to Wally Obermayer, Trevor Wilson, Jan Obermayer and skip Jim Saunders

After the game the players enjoyed tea.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Rovers 51 Bognor Goodwood Silvers 17

Southbourne Rovers finished their winter season on a high, taking all six points.

On the mat skipped by Alan Williams the scores were very close with the Rovers just managing to overtake Goodwood Silvers on the very last end. However on the mat skipped by Malcolm Keane the result was never in doubt, with an easy win for the Rovers, perhaps helped by Goodwood being one bowler short.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Colin Bulbeck, Margaret Odell, Alan Williams (s) won 16-14; Irene Jennings, Jim Spivey, Alex Horne Malcolm Keane (s) won 35-3.