Success in London for Chichester Runners starlets

Two Chichester Runners & AC athletes were at the Cambridge Harriers Indoor Open Meeting held at the superb newly opened Sutcliffe Park Indoor Athletics Centre in south east London.

Fleur Hollyer (under-17) set a sparkling new personal best in the 60m.

With a good drive and pick-up phase from the start, she stopped the clock at 8.36sec, which is well inside the national standard entry qualifying time for the England Indoor Championships in Sheffield later this month.

Rachel Laurie (under-20), having missed all last season because of foot surgery, and now back focusing all her training on the 200m and 400m, made an impromptu last-minute decision to compete in the 60m.

She was rewarded with a very pleasing time of 8.54sec – just 0.2sec off her PB of two years ago.

Both athletes will be competing in the forthcoming Sussex Indoor Championships.