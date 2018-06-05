Squash and racketball cups shared out at Bognor

Bognor Squash & Racketball’s season finished with the annual club championship and it was very competitive in all areas despite reduced membership.

As in 2017, the main events were again dominated by Greg Jansz ,who triumphed in all the major finals – and although previous club champion Steve Porter did not figure this year, both Porter juniors showed evidence of their improving talent by picking up trophies.

The first trophy for Greg Jansz came in the squash doubles where he and Will Burley retained their title despite a spirited challenge from Calum Porter and club coach Zoe Shardlow.

In the veterans’ final hard-hitting Rod Everett was too strong for Ken Norman who he beat 3-1.

The squash plate competition for first-round losers was a first cup for George Porter, who demonstrated his progress over the year, beating club captain Steve Carruthers 3-0.

Younger brother Calum Porter was involved in the handicap final and and used his seeding to good effect to take the first game from Jon Corke, but the length of the match took its toll and in a fascinating contest Corke outlasted his young opponent to win 2-1.

The men’s singles title was retained by Jansz, who beat Alastair Campbell. Campbell made a slow start and by the time he had warmed up in the second and third games it was too late as Jansz, who never let up the pressure, won in three games.

The highlight of the evening proved to be the doubles racketball where current champions Jansz and Burley looked on their way to surrendering their title when a strong challenge from Carruthers and Everett saw them take first two games. Jansz and Burley though fought back to level at 2-2 and in a thrilling decider played in a great spirit they just had the edge, winning 16-14 in the fifth game.

Earlier in the week, the racketball singles crown was retained by Jansz with Carruthers runner-up.

The evening was hosted by squash club chairman Colin Rogers who paid tribute to all involved in the organisation of the competitions. Presentations were made by former sports club chairman Ray Kidd.

Other awards were for best team players – first team Glen Peskett, second team Jon Corke. Best junior prize went to Sussex under-11 champion Calum Porter and most improved player trophy awarded to elder brother George Porter.

Squash and racketball continues through the summer and new members are always welcome. Full details at bognorsquash.co.uk or by visiting the club in Hawthorn Road, Bognor, any Monday evening.