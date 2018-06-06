Southbourne soar and cause West Dean woe

We feature action involving Southbourne, West Dea, Chichester, Crablands, Witterings, Midhurst, Petworth, Bognor, Middleton and Pagham in our latest bowls round-up - plus news from indoor matches at Arun IBC.

Reports below

Playing at home in the Sussex Top Club, Chichester ladies had a very comfortable win against Henfield, winning on all four disciplines with an overall shot difference of 46 taking them through to the next round.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 78 West Dean 29

West Dean visited Southbourne for a friendly. Southbourne won on all three triples though the triple skipped by Jim Jennings provided a close finish, with both sides neck and neck until the very last end. An enjoyable evening ended with a supper provided by the Southbourne bowlers.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Ted Badger, Jim Jennings (s) beat David Turner, John Jones, Phil Muggeridge [s] 20:18; John Staker, Irene Jennings, Pete Garrard (s) beat Diana Carver, Ann Hiscock, Andy Wood [s] 20:6; Joan Frost, Margaret Odell, Len Mates (s) beat Philip Rawcliffe, Ian Morrison, Tony Boxall [s] 38:5.

Southbourne made a good start in their first two home matches in the West Sussex League.

In their match against Chichester, Southbourne won on the rinks skipped by Dave Alner and Paul Butler and there was a close finish on the rink skipped by Malcolm Keane with Southbourne winning overall and taking six points to four.

In their next home league match against Norfolk, Southbourne won on three of the four rinks skipped by Andy Smith, Paul Butler and Dave Alner to give an overall win and eight points.

Southbourne 79 Chichester 75

Scores: Richard Galloway, Paul Simpson, Mark Soper, Andy Smith (s) lost 25:15; Eddie Neuts, Alan Shelley, Dave Fewell, Paul Butler (s) won 29:14; Dave Walter, Pater Garrard, Tich Ayres, Dave Alner (s) won 20:17; Colin Bulbeck, Ted Badger, Pete Jasinski, Malcolm Keane (s) lost 19:15.

Southbourne 93 Norfolk 72

Scores: P Simpson, P Garrard, A Williams, Andy Smith (s) won 29:17; Jim Jennings, Alan Shelley, Eddie Neuts, Paul Butler (s) won 35:10; Dave Walter, Alex Horne, Jim Spivey, Dave Alner (s) won 21:12; Colin Bulbeck, Ted Badger, Pete Jasinski, Malcom Keane (s) lost 33:8.

Southbourne 59 Tarring Priory 82

Southbourne’s good start in the West Sussex League came to an abrupt end at home to Tarring Priory. Southbourne lost on all four rinks, though the rink skipped by Dave Alner made a fightback and came close to a win on the last end. All ten points go to Tarring Priory.

Scores; Malcolm Keane, Pete Garrard, Jim Spivey, Dave Alner (s) lost 20:17; Dave Young, Steven Soper, Mark Soper, Andy Smith (s) lost 21:12; Eddie Neuts, Alan Shelley, Dave Fewell, Paul Butler (s) lost 20:12; Pete Jasinski, Titch Ayres, Alan Williams, Antony Bull (s) lost 21:18.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 102 Henfield 56

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter won 21-14; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer won 31-24; Triples: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins, April Janman won 19-12; Fours: Debbie Hogg, Francis Downing, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams won 31-6.

Chichester 75 Goring Manor 68

Chichester were down on all four disciplines at the halfway stage of their Sussex Top Club game away at Goring Manor but after a great fightback they ended up winning three of the disciplines to go through to the third round, where they will play at home against Hurstpierpoint.

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter lost 12-21; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer won 25-14; Triples: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins & April Janman won 18-15; Fours: Frances Downing, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams won 20-18.

Chichester 47 Storrington 28

Chichester hosted Storrington in the BM Mixed Triples League, winning on both rinks.

Scores: Maggie Maggs, Jean Hole & Tony Sayers won 28-14; Debbie Hogg, Terry Wiseman & Mike Bayfield won 19-14.

Tarring Priory A 22 Chichester A 43

In the first round of the National Club Two Fours competition Chichester A produced a comfortable win away to Tarring Priory A.

Scores: Peter Whale, Derek Leach, Tony Sayers, Mick Page (skip) lost 14-12; Gerry Jackson, Gary Miller, Nick Anderson, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 31-8

Portslade 17 Chichester A 20

West Hoathly 15 Chichester B 22

Both of Chichester’s teams were involved in the first round of the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy. Their A Team won by three shots away to Portslade, while the B team were victorious at West Hoathly.

Scores: A Team: Peter Whale, David Schofield, Brian Butler, Jim Davis (skip) won 20-17; B Team: Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Brian Talmage, Nick Anderson (skip) won 22-15.

Chichester B 99 Middleton 63

Chichester B collected eight points from their opening West Sussex League division-three match at home to Middleton. Chichester were always in control going on to win by 36 shots. Chichester’s top rink, skipped by Chris Wade, picked up a hotshot on the 20th end.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Alan Deller, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) won 21-13; John Walters, Duncan Gray, Stewart Wilson, Michael Hannant (skip) lost 21-16; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 41-10; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Jim Neilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 21-19.

Chichester 69 Arundel 61

Chichester entertained Arundel in a mixed friendly match and in a game curtailed by rain Chichester were triumphant by eight shots.

Scores: Innes Taylor, Stuart Wilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 13-9; Rosemary Manning, Tony Daines, Colin Hulbert (skip) lost 18-2; Ann Hulbert, Chas Campling, Bob Manning (skip) won 16-11; Frances Downing, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt (skip) lost 10-9; Mercedes Neilson, Peter Hague, Terry Wiseman (skip) won 15-8; Lis Campling, Jean Hole, Jim Neilson (skip) won 14-5.

CRABLANDS

Crablands men played in the PC Cup at Witterings and won 75-69 to go forward to the next round.

Wins came for Cyril Pestle, Eddie Willcocks, Rod Shambrook and Tony Dade and Nigel Crump, Doug Muncey, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey; The two losing rinks featured Keith Palin, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman and Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman.

Just two points were gained at Goring Manor (Worthing) in the WSBL, Crablands losing 67-83. The sole winning rink comprised Jim Saunders, Rod Shambrook, Tony Dade and Ian Ford.

A friendly against Middleton BC saw Crablands win 74-54. There were wins for Denny Terry, Barbara Chandler and Sheila Jones; Lil Tuck, John Cornwell and Mollie Back and Carole Cornwell, Doug Muncey and Lew Lewendon. Just five shots adrift were Chris Lewendon, Peter Farrow and Rod Shambrook.

Congratulations to Crablands’ successful ladies fours (Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carole Bowles) who have reached the sem-finals in both the county fours and the over-55 fours.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 68 Bognor B 72

Scores WSB League: R Prior, J Hardy, E Shoyer, L Bangs (s) won 19-12; G Dobson, D Holden, F Knotts, R Stephens (s) lost 13-28; D Gibbons, C Jelf, B Barnes, G Morgan (s) lost 19-20; C Carter, J Langworthy, M White, K Clark (s) won 17-12. Witterings 4pts, Bognor 6pts.

Witterings 72 Worthing BHP. 84

This was a disappointing result for Witterings in a friendly after they won on three out of four rinks.

Scores (friendly): Ron Prior, John Hardy, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 26-19; Nigel Miller,Doyg Holden, John Langworthy (s) lost 7-30; Glyn Dobson, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 22-19; Alan Somerville, Brian Barnes, Fred Knotts(s) won 17-16.

MIDDLETON

Playing away from home on Chichester’s fast running green is not exactly what you want for your first league match of the season. But after picking up just two of the available ten points, Middleton men have rallied, garnering 18 from a maximum available 20 points for their next two matches. At the time of writing Middleton are top of the West Sussex League division three.

Chichester B 99 Middleton 63

Scores: John Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson lost 19-29; Ian Oates, Ken Baker, Ian Hart, Bob Colvin lost 10-41; John Green, Jim Maher, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 21 16; Chopsy Chapman, Reg Eccles, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon lost 13-21. Middleton 2pts; Chichester 8pts.

Middleton 91 East Preston B 61

Scores: Keith Berkley, Ken Baker, Brian Brooks, Bob Colvin won 28-18; Chopsy Chapman, Reg Eccles, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon lost 12-17; Peter Hall, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson won 19-15; Barry Denny, Jim Maher, Ian Hart, Andrew Nurse won 32-11. Middleton 8pts; East Preston 2pts.

Middleton 109 Petworth 56

Scores: Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson won 27-15; Keith Berkley, Ken Baker, Ian Hart, Bob Colvin won 26-16; Chopsie Chapmen, Terry Bridge, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon won 23-13; Barry Denny, Jim Maher, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 33-12

Middleton 10pts.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played their first game in the newly sponsored Game, Set and Match League against newly promoted Worthing Pavilion.

Bognor got off to a good start but their opponents soon found the green. They won on one rink but lost on overall shot difference scoring two league points to Pavilion’s four.

In the friendly rink, Pavilion won by one shot.

Scores: League: Hannah Down, Jean Spiers, Barbara Reardon, Margaret Phillips lost 15-25; Jean Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Janet Whitfield, Jenny Gibson won 19-16. Friendly: Lyn Carthew, Christine Dunham, Louise Saunders, Penny Jones lost 19-20.

Bognor men faced a strong county vice patrons’ team but lost on all rinks.

Scores: D Wells, G Kendall, A Hall, D Matkins 17-25; G Cook, K Taylor, S Soames, T Moore 18-24; M Conolly, R Osment, D Parker, G Stevens 12-31; K Hellyer, P Lichfield, N Hatfield, J Whitfield 12-27; G Dunham, B Smith, T Gaskin, RRobinson 14-24; B Stabler, N Waddock, D Ford, RGardner 8-30.

Bognor men’s A team played Worthing A in the league and came away with six points having won on two rinks and a better overall shot advantage.

Scores:

M Conolly, D Parker, G Stevens, A Richardson won 24-8; N Short, N Waddock, D Ford, R Gardner lost 13-26; B Daley, K Taylor, S Soames, T Moore lost 13-23; K Hellyer, P Lichfield, N Hatfield, J Whitfield won 30-13.

PAGHAM

Two mixed triples played a friendly against Beavers and won 36-17.

Scores: H Dear, M Rees, D Westcott won 17-11; D Ellis, K Ruffell, K Ruffell won 19-6.

Two mixed triples won a friendly against RAFA 34-26.

Scores: L Williams, M Rees, K Robini won 17-15; P Wakeford, D Ellis, J Warner won 17-11.

MIDHURST

Midhurst A 59 (5pts) Rowledge A 37 (0pts)

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 24-7; Dot Berry, John Pearce & Terry Berry won 17-16; Anne Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 18-14.

Midhurst 46 (3pts) Cranleigh 43 (1pt)

Against a strong Cranleigh side, Midhurst narrowly won overall by three shots.

Scores: Anne Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 16-13; Dot Berry, Bob Butterfield & Terry Berry won 19-13; Catherine Dixon, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter lost 17-11.

Rogate B 36 (0pts) Midhurst B 71 (5pts)

Midhurst B had a resounding win against Rogate B by 35 shots overall

Scores: Phil Kingswell, Roger Brindle & Phil Wells won 19-12; Alan Rickets, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 25-11; Peter Moller, Sue Ralph & Roy Ralph won 27-13.

In friendly matches Midhurst enjoyed two home wins against Graffham and Headley.

Midhurst 52 Graffham 39

Scores: Michael De Jong-Smith, Jack Lee & Bob Butterfield won 18-8; Diane Ruinet, Jack Jurado & Phil Wells won 17-13; Delphine Clark, John Allen & Phil Kingswell drew 18-18.

Midhurst 62 Headley 53

Scores: Michael De Jong-Smith, Phil Kingswell & Bob Butterfield lost 9-14; Stella Taite, Jack Lee & Phil Wells won 18-16; Delphine Clark, Anne Chuter & Paul Chuter won 18-14; Dot Berry, Richard Softly & Terry Berry won 17-11.

PETWORTH

Petworth BC have enjoyed a number of early-season games, most recently a mixed friendly in the beautiful South Downs surroundings of the reformed Sutton BC and a Men’s League game at Middleton.

Sutton 36 Petworth 45

Scores: Jim Palmer, Barry Stanton and Marc Lancaster lost 11-16; John Steel, Nigel Flynn and Bob Turner won 19-8; Evie Urwin-Wright, Monica Enticknap and David Luxford won 15-12.

Middleton 109 Petworth 56

Scores: Selwyn Hall, Barry Stanton and Bob Turner lost 12-32;Jim Dormer, Stan Enticknap. Bill Bryder and Mick Booth lost 13-23; Ron Elliott, Dan Butler, Nigel Flynn and Mick Monk lost 16-26; Kevin Mitchell, John Steel, David Mustard and Marc Lancaster lost 15-27.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

After a practice run with a captain versus vice-captain’s match, Arun IBC took on a team from Worthing Field Place IBC in a friendly which Arun won 116-106.

Scores: V Greenaway, P Easterbrooke, K Hatton, A Fisk lost 19-20; J Whetstone, G King, G Finch, C Gilham drew 16-16; J Sparrow, B Lilley, M King, P Buckland lost 17-21; M Paige, T Gibney, R Weidenheoft, E King won 32-10; R Lincoln, P Wakeford, S Simmonds, M Richards won 19-16; M Bird, M Winter, T Finch, L Hathaway lost 13-23.