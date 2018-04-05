Ski star Cooper strikes gold at British Alpine championships

Teenage ski racer Yasmin Cooper ended her week at the Delancey British Alpine Skiing Championships with a bang by claiming the overall junior title in Tignes.

The 19-year-old from Chichester secured the gold medal for the best points scored throughout the week in the junior races after she finished second in the Giant Slalom in her final event.

Earlier in the week she had claimed gold in the junior downhill race, the junior Super G and the ladies’ downhill.

The championships mark the most anticipated event in British alpine skiing and featured Olympians Dave Ryding, Laurie Taylor, Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest.

Also on display were the most promising up and coming talent from the Delancey under-21 and under-18 squads, of which Cooper is now a leading figure.

“When I was younger I definitely dreamt of being a champion,” said the newly-crowned winner.

“I won it a couple of years back and I had a really bad time here last season at the British. To prove to myself that I could overcome how badly I skied last year and to come and ski really well this year is a great feeling, it feels amazing.

“I’m over the moon, I guess after my first two wins I knew that I really had to push myself in these tech races because it isn’t something that I’m as good at.

“I personally always felt like I skied my best when it was softer because it was hot because of the way I ski.

“A couple of days were quite soft on the piste, obviously had a lot of snowfall overnight but I feel like the course crew did a really good job and the team all came together and managed to get most of the snow out of the way, and we ended up having two really good races.

“To get personal bests and to win the two races when it was hot and soft it was a giant confidence boost. It proves that if I apply myself I can ski well in all conditions, so it was really cool.”

Cooper admitted that she exceeded her own expectations for the championships and believes the results can only fuel her next season, when she hopes to defend her title.

“It’s my last year of under-21 next year so it would be really cool to win a national junior title again,” she added.

“The result this week will push me forwards and give me something to strive towards, definitely.”

