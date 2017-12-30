Singles night is a knockout for Bognor darts aces

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League went into the Chiristmas break with the divisional singles knockouts at Newtown Social Club.

The event drew the smallest turnout for five years, with only 52 players taking part.

Division three’s first semi-final saw Ian Kewin (Newtown ‘C’) go out to team-mate Steve Middleton. The second brought a win for Jamie Middleton (Newtown ‘C’), son of Steve, over Wayne Green (Pagham CC).

Green showed form in the earlier rounds, but Middleton pushed him aside to take the second spot in the final.

In the father-v-son final’s first leg, Steve hit a 180 but missed his double at the crucial moment, allowing Jamie a chance at double 19 which he took with the first dart. The second leg ended with Steve finding double nine for the win.

The last leg saw a ton from Steve, but Jamie was still edging closer to the win and a double eight won him the division-three title.

In division two, a 180 couldn’t save Ian Dendy (The Hoffs) in the first round. The semi-finals saw Mark R Todd (BRSA Ravens) go out to Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) and Graeme Dutton (BRSA Ravens) beat Ashley Clements (The Hoffs).

The division-two final saw Robinson get a great start with three straight tons on the trot. Dutton hit back with a ton and 118 but Robinson hit double top to complete a 19-dart leg.

Leg two saw a 140 from Dutton, but Robinson was left with 94. Single 18, treble 12 and double top gave him the division-two singles crown.

Division one had 26 players taking part. A first-round 180 from Graham Clear (Hunston Hares) was an early highlight but he went out in round two.

Gary Blackwood (The Legends) beat team-mate Lee Passey in one semi-final and Conner O’Hara (The Legends) went out to Ricky Clark (Newtown Amity) in the other.

The division-one final saw Blackwood win the bullseye and start nicely with 60, 100 and 140. He went on to take the first leg in 19 darts. Clark hit treble 20 and double 10 for the second leg.

The decider saw Blackwood forge ahead with two 140s and 96, and with Clark miles behind, Blackwood hit double ten, taking the leg in 16 darts for the division-one title.