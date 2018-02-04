Shoreham and Bognor notch a water-polo first

Teams representing Shoreham and Bognor competed in a water polo first.

Shoreham Stingrays and Bognor Barracudas played out a 6-6 draw in the newly-formed Drenched Mini Under-13 League.

Officials said it was the first time either town had had a team represent them in the sport for years, if ever.

Matthew White and Tony Gray – both members of Worthing Swimming Club – came up with the idea to grow water polo in Sussex.

Bognor Barracudas set the pace, moving 3-1 ahead in the first quarter. But Owen Halligan and Tristan Roderick scored three goals each for Barracudas, who led 6-4 heading into the final quarter.

Stingrays rallied in the closing stages, scoring twice to salvage a draw.

Jamie Miles was the man to get both goals as it finished 6-6 in the end. Both teams will be looking forward to their next match.

If you would like to try the sport, visit www.drenchedschool.co.uk for more information.