Setting Sail: Itchenor gears up for year of special milestones

Setting Sail is back for a new summer of sailing. Our monthly column – which will appear in the Chichester Observer and on this website – will written this year by Mike Wigmore, rear-commodore sailing at Itchenor Sailing Club. Here’s his first one...

It has been all hands on deck at Itchenor this winter as we prepare for a new sailing season and a host of exciting events and initiatives.

Running from March until early November, this year’s season offers plenty to look forward to with a busy keelboat and dinghy racing programme and social calendar.

This year we have launched a new experience at the club that encapsulates fun family dinghy sailing, cruising and training.

The 2000 Dinghy Sailing Experience provides an opportunity for families, couples and individuals to get involved in the sport for the first time or to brush up on their sailing skills in a relaxed environment.

We have put together a mixed programme of weekly events including training weekends, harbour tours, beach picnics, racing and regattas, for those looking to have fun whilst developing their sailing skills.

This is also a year of anniversaries – with this July marking the 50th anniversary of our flagship family event, Junior Fortnight.

As part of the initiative, the club have invested in three brand-new 2000 dinghies that can be hired by members on a full or half day basis so they can enjoy all that Chichester Harbour has to offer without having to own a boat.

The new 2000 boats are set to arrive in time for Easter so we hope to see lots more budding sailors out on the water later this month.

This is also a year of anniversaries – with this July marking the 50th anniversary of our flagship family event, Junior Fortnight. A mix of both fun and competitive racing, the ever-popular event will welcome families from across the south coast for a jam-packed fortnight of sailing and socials.

This year is also the 95th anniversary of the much-celebrated Solent Sunbeam. To mark the milestone, the club have several events organised including an anniversary race weekend (May 26-28) which will give visitors the opportunity to come down and try sailing these beautiful classic keelboats.

Finally we will be opening our doors again this May to give visitors the chance to test our new fleet of 2000 hire boats. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about our training and events programme and find out what we are all about.

Find out more by visiting www.itchenorsc.co.uk