Sailor Will Street nominated for national award after a golden 2018

By Sam Cox

Eastbourne’s, Will Street has become the latest nominee for ‘Sailor of the Year’ at the 2019 RYA Sailability Annual Awards.

Sailor of the Year is awarded to those who have achieved considerable success or made significant progress on the water in 2018 and Will faces competition from two others for the award.

Sailability is the RYA’s national programme that encourages and enables disabled people to take part in sailing. The awards recognise RYA Sailability ambassadors whilst rewarding dedication, commitment and achievement.

Will, alongside Jonny Currell, recently won gold in the RS Venture fleet at the Para Sailing World Championships in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, USA.

The pair pipped British Paralympians Hannah Stodel and Alexandra Rickham, Spain’s Enrique Vives and Gabriel Barroso de Maria, and Canada’s John McRoberts and Scott Lutes to win.

Having been a successful able bodied youth sailor with Pevensey Bay Sailing Club, Will was diagnosed with Freidriechs Ataxia, a degenerative genetic disorder which affects nerves and muscle control, at the age of 12. “There is no cure (at the moment) so I have had to cope with the changes that have taken place over the years,” Will said.

“The one thing that has not changed is my love of the water and the desire to win and be the best sailor in the world.”

RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill said, “We have been overwhelmed by outstanding achievements that have taken place in 2018.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at Wyboston Lakes Executive Centre on Saturday, February 16.