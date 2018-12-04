Runners swap Bognor for Benidorm

A sunny weekend in Spain took the fancy of 16 Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners this weekend as they took on the Benidorm 10k.

First home for the club was Simon Gill running a time of 35 minutes closely followed by Peter Lee in 37 minutes. Jack Penfold who was running a strong race stopped with a nose bleed halfway before finishing with Danny Mahoney just under 42 minutes.

Tone Zoners have been getting round the races

Chris Gallagher ran a personal best time for 44:14, followed by Nigel Pidgeon who finished just over the 45 minute mark. Shaun Smart was just a few places behind along with Marc Annals who was still carrying an injury from last year's race.

Ian Bayley finished just ahead of head coach Keith Hardwell, who had spent his weekend ensuring all runners were hydrated. It seemed to work for him as well, as he crossed the line in a time 47 minutes.

Jennifer sails into new role

West Sussex schools do battle in cross country event

Carolyn Stapley, Karl Hayes and Glenn Penfold (who was running his first race in two years) all ran a close race and crossed the line in under 50 minutes. Just missing out on that barrier was Neil Strudwick who made his return to racing after the Chicago Marathon.

Kate O’Connor and Neil Pacey rounded off a good weekend for the club both finishing under 53 minutes. Tone Zone also claimed second place in the club rankings throughout the race.

Over at Stauton Country Park was the festive frolic, a 4.7 mile lapped course where runners can run any amount of laps they want. The sun was out but it certainly was a cold one. Michelle Maxim, Lisa Jaycocks-Winslow and Leigh Paige ran two laps of the course. Maxim completed it in 1:53 with Lisa and Leigh finishing in 2:01.

Whist Tony Holcombe, Cheryl Laing and Andy Shill all ran nearly 28 miles of the course. Holcombe and Shill showed great teamwork to help each other around the course, finishing in 5:11 with Laing finishing 10 minutes later.